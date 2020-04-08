The phrase of the times seems to be "Stay at home and stay healthy," but what about when you need to see a doctor?
Some people have wondered whether they should keep routine health care appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHI St. Alexius in Williston has launched a service that will let more people get basic care without worrying about being exposed to or spreading the disease.
Patients can now book virtual visits and use zoom to check in with their provider from their home. CHI uses the popular web conferencing software Zoom.
The system is encrypted and providers are in a private office with the door closed when conducting the virtual visit, Megan Rod, clinic informaticist with CHI.
Doctors and nurses also start the visit by confirming the patient's name and date of birth, Dr. Wayne Anderson, Chief Medical Officer for CHI Williston, told the Williston Herald.
"We're not going to just rely on me recognizing you," he said.
A wide range of appointments can be handled virtually, CHI clinic manager Shelli Hayes said.
Medication reviews, well child visits, follow-ups and even complaints like sinus infections can be dealt with using the new system. Some people don't want to go into CHI right now because of the possibility of catching or spreading COVID-19.
Providers have already started asking patients who might have a weakened immune system to use virtual visits.
"We want to keep people with immune issues or older people out of the clinic," Hayes said.
The virtual visits are another way to do that. CHI is already asking anyone coming for a routine visit to use door 8, while patients who are coming to have respiratory symptoms treated are asked to use door 9. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their doctor or health care provider before coming to the hospital. Anyone with severe symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a high fever or difficulty breathing, should call 911.
Virtual visits can't handle every need for patients, Anderson said, but they can handle many of them.
A surgical follow-up needs to be done in person, he pointed out, while getting test results back works well virtually.
"There are a lot of things that can be done (virtually), especially in a primary care context," he said.
The other advantage of the virtual visits is they allow the patient and the provider to see each other. That face-to-face contact, even over the computer, is sorely needed as many people feel isolated by social distancing recommendations.
Dan Bjerkness, president of CHI St. Alexius Williston, said the new virtual visit option was a way the hospital was adapting to the changes brought on by the current pandemic.
"Much like all the teachers in the community that had to figure this out, we did too," he said. "This is another option that allows our patients to stay connected."
Last month, CHI canceled non-urgent, elective surgeries to help slow the spread, but the clinic has remained open and seeing patients throughout the pandemic.
"This is just an additional option for patients who might not want to come in," Hayes said.