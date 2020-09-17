CHI St. Alexius is hosting a series of free flu-shot clinics for people at risk of catching the disease.
The off-site clinics, which started Wednesday, Sept. 16, are designed to make sure those at high-risk for both influenza and COVID-19 are as protected as possible.
The flu shot has always been important, but is particularly so with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Janna Lutz, director of the CHI St. Alexius Williston Foundation.
"How do we make sure we got to those people who are most at risk?" Lutz said the foundation asked.
A grant made five off-site free flu clinics possible for targeted groups of people. The series of clinics is:
- Sept. 16 — Inmates at the Williams County jail
- Sept. 17 — Law enforcement officers and EMS
- Sept. 24 — Williston Public School District No. 1 elementary school teachers
- Sept. 30 — Northwest Human Services Center staff and clients
- Oct. 1 — Daycare providers, other teachers and uninsured pregnant mothers
- The Oct. 1 clinic is scheduled for the Williston ARC.
“Getting a flu vaccine this year has never been more important,” said Shelli Hayes, clinical manager. “By vaccinating against the flu, you are helping to reduce its spread during the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting yourself and your loved ones.”
Studies show that up to 20 percent of people who have COVID-19 also have influenza A and B and other respiratory viruses. The flu shot decreases the likelihood of getting these viruses together.
Lutz said the clinics were a way for CHI to be proactive.
"We want to be able to provide the preventative stuff, and flu shots are just one of those things," she said.
For more information on the off-site clinics go to CHIStAlexiusHealth.org/WillistonFluNotYou