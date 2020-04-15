CHI Health at Home is making changes to its at home services as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit social interactions.
The organization said they are closely following all developments with the virus, and are constantly monitoring the latest news and recommendations from the CDC as well Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and local health departments and implementing those recommendations as more about the virus is learned. CHI stated that as the safety of their clients, family members, caregivers, and employees remains the organization's highest priority, they will be taking steps to limit the spread of the virus, while continuing to provide care for those who need it.
CHI Health at Home has made the following adjustments to ensure the safety of their clients and their families:
- Increased infection control practices
- Daily monitoring of all staff for any new signs of infection
- Increased use of personal protective equipment to minimize the spread of a virus
- All volunteer visits have been suspended and the use of phone and other methods of communication will be utilized to the extent possible
- Limiting of staff direct contact by utilizing teleconferencing technology for communication and meetings
- Temporarily suspending all community events
Additionally, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have broadened the definition of homebound status, which now includes all those that are age 65 or older receiving Medicare services. Emily Pipkin, LCSW with CHI Health at Home said they are still accepting referrals and feel that it is now more than ever that those over 65 may be feeling isolated and needing additional monitoring of chronic health symptoms.
"For anyone that is Medicare age or maybe has Medicare insurance, they would qualify for some home health care, to have the nurse come in to check vitals, to make sure we are educating on any disease prevention processes, as well as having nursing aid assistance and therapy services," Pipkin told the Williston Herald.
Pipkin said these services will hopefully make those vulnerable individuals feels less isolated during the ongoing crisis. She added that CHI Health at Home is continuing to take referrals for home health care, and recommends that anyone interested in further information or has any questions contact CHI Health at Home at 701-774-7430 or email karenbercier@catholichealth.net.