CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is feeling the love from the community as they continue to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release from the CHI St. Alexius Foundation, Foundation Director Janna Lutz recognized donations from the community to help the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Western Cooperative Credit Union donated N95 masks
- Fusion Fabrication donated N95 masks and hazmat suits
- Village Laundry donated N95 masks
- Applebee’s and Pita Palace donated food for the Emergency Room staff
- Meg-a-Latte and Well Pro combined to offer free coffee to all healthcare workers on March 25
- Albertson’s and various community members donated food, including donuts and Powerade
- Chloe’s Heart donated $500 worth of gas cards for young families admitted who might have to travel long distances
- Henry and Randi Jangula donated lunch for the Emergency Room and Respiratory Therapy staff
- Kamila Dornfield, DDS donated 25 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for hospital staff
- Ray VanHoutan, Carmen McFarlin, Sage Peterson, and Bryana Cotton donated masks and coveralls
“The generosity of those in our community thinking of us at this time has been so heartwarming, Janna Lutz, Foundation Director, wrote in a news release. “We want to reiterate our gratitude to them and all donors for their past support.”
Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Williston, said the community response has been overwhelming.
"People have been amazing, saying we know there's a need, how can we help?" Bjerknes told the Williston Herald. "The help of the Williston community has been amazing."
The donations of food and coffee have been meaningful, as well. Earlier this week, Meg-a-Latte and Wellpro donated coffee to hospital staff.
"A little positivity during the stressful time makes such a difference for us," he said. "I'm so thankful people have done this unsolicited."
Dubi Cummings, the marketing director for the hospital, said gestures like CHI workers have seen make a big difference for morale. A few days ago, grateful people drove past the emergency room in a parade of gratitude, for example.
"It was refreshing to see the support for them being on the front lines," she said.
To help support the hospital, visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation, click “donate today” and select Epidemic Response. To discuss other ways you can support the hospital call 701-774-7466.