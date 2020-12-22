The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation is getting a generous boost to help update some of the hospital's facilities.
The $10,000 donation comes from the Mercy Medical Gift Shop and will be used in the renovation of CHI's Medical Surgery and ICU wings.
“I am grateful to the many patrons of the gift shop, many of them employees, and the volunteers who help keep this open," Marilyn McGinley, Gift Shop coordinator said. “Their support enables us to help the hospital in much needed projects.”
CHI St. Alexius said the plan to renovate those portions of the hospital was put on hold this past year due to COVID-19, but the project will begin moving forward in 2021. The renovation is able to begin in part to the gift shop's donation, along with other generous donors to the Williston Foundation. CHI stated that while the pandemic has affected all aspects of daily life at the hospital, there is still need for an updated Medical/Surgery and ICU unit and the organization is committed to seeing the project through to completion.
“We are thankful that even with a disruption like this current pandemic, the gift shop is still able to donate to this important project." said Janna Lutz, Foundation Director at CHI St. Alexius Health. “It is important that we move forward with this much needed renovation while we continue to combat coronavirus in this community. This project will help serve those affected now as well as future generations of Williston.”
With pandemic restrictions limiting access to the facility from the public, Lutz said a large portion of donations came from employees themselves utilizing the gift shop.
"Supporting the gift shop goes back to supporting the hospital and the different needs that we have," she said. "It's just a testament to type of people that work here. Many employees give back to the Foundation on a regular basis, so it's just been amazing the type of generosity that folks have. Always going above and beyond."
For more information on the Williston Foundation and how you can get involved, visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or contact the Foundation at 701-774-7466.