CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging anyone with concerns to get screened.
Dr. Robert Kemp said it's especially important in younger people who may be low risk to get screened, even if they are showing only minor symptoms.
"There's a lot of people out there that we know that have sore throats, things like that," Kemp told the Williston Herald. "Especially younger, healthier people, they might have relatively minor symptoms. What we want people to know is that if you've got anything, honestly get in, even if you've just got a runny nose or a minor cold. If you don't get tested, you truly don't know."
Kemp said getting tested may also reduce some concern in those who may have minor symptoms but worry if they might be something more. Kemp said the best way to ease one's mind is to simply come in and find out for sure. Patients who may show symptoms and those looking to be screened are directed to CHI's Respiratory Clinic, adjacent to the primary patient clinic.
Kemp again said he especially encourages young people who may have symptoms to get tested, as he said many may feel they are low risk and aren't concerned. The risk, he said, is not necessarily to the individual, but to those around them. Someone with minor symptoms or who is asymptomatic may have COVID-19 and not realize it, and could then spread it to anyone they may come in contact with.
"What we're asking of people, is if you have any potential symptoms, don't be afraid to come here," he said. "We're not doing this to intimidate, we're doing this to protect. To protect us, and more importantly to protect the people. We all know people have asymptomatic diseases and are walking around with it, so that's why we're telling people 'mask up.'"
Kemp said wearing a mask is key to preventing moisture droplets that could carry disease from spreading. In terms of masks, he added, any mask is better than no mask.
"It prevents significantly, not perfect," he explained. "Your mask stops droplets. It doesn't stop virus particles, but those virus particles are predominantly in the droplets that come out with our breath and out speech. Truly, it's not about us, it's about protecting your neighbor."
Kemp said he also encourages people to continue with their regular medical appointments, especially for children and those who need vaccinations. Concerns over the virus have kept many from going to the doctor, Kemp said, but he said it is important for people to see their doctors to prevent unnecessary illness. For those who are at risk, Kemp said there are telemedicine options available as well. Regardless of how it is done, he said, the key is making sure those who need to see a doctor are able to do so.
To make an appointment for testing, call CHI St. Alexius' Respiratory Clinic at 701-572-7651. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.