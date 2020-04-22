The CHI Foundation is seeking donations for its Epidemic Response Fund to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Foundation Director Janna Luts said the Epidemic Response Fund was created specifically to receive charitable financial support for additional resources that CHI St. Alexius needs in its response to the COVID-19 threat to the community. The fund will support CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center’s efforts in responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Lutz said donations to the fund are restricted to the hospital’s response to COVID-19 and treatment of patients affected by it. Additionally, all donations will stay local to support providers, nurses, and those in the community needing health care during this time. Lutz said gifts of any size make a positive impact to those in the community either receiving care or providing care.
"CHI Foundation is extremely grateful for the support of the community to advance the hospital in its mission to provide compassionate care close to home." Lutz said.
To donate to the fund:
Checks can be mailed to the Foundation or donations can be made online via CHI St. Alexius' website by clicking the donate today button: www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/covid-19-donations
For more information, or discuss other ways to support the Hospital call the CHI Foundation at 701-774-7466.