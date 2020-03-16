CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston has announced restrictions to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sickening people worldwide.
To decrease exposure and limit the spread of the COVID-19, patients are limited to one visitor, age 18 or older. Visits to patients in the ICU, medical/surgery or obstetrics are allowed between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.
People can enter the Hospital and or Clinic only through the following doors:
Central Registration (Clinic) – Door 8
Pediatric Entrance – Door 9
Emergency Department – Door 19
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who needs to see a health care provider can call 701-572-7651 for the clinic or 701-774-7400 for the hospital.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday or the local public health unit.