Starting Thursday, June 4, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston hospital and clinics has updated its visitation guidelines. Visitor restrictions were enhanced in April, to a no-visitor policy, in a means to protect patients, visitors and staff.
CHI St. Alexius Health’s new visitation guidelines are as follows:
OB patients may have one support person during their stay
Pediatric patient may have one parent/guardian during their entire stay
Hospital patients may have up to one visitor daily during set visiting hours. Visitation hours are 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.
Surgical patients may have one support person
Hospital patients who are receiving end of life care may have one visitor
Visitor restrictions still apply for:
Radiology, Specialty Clinic, Primary Care Clinics including Residency Clinic, Women’s Health, Internal Medicine Clinic, Clinic Rehab Services, Oncology, Dialysis Unit, Urology and MedQuest.
Exceptions- Patients that need a support person (e.g., patients with physical or cognitive limitations, behavioral issues, or pediatric patients) may have one person accompany them on their visit.
Emergency Room
Exceptions-Patients that need a support person (e.g., patients with physical or cognitive limitations, behavioral issues, or pediatric patients).
Patients receiving end of life care may have one visitor.
Support person/visitors must be 18 years of age and older.
All visitors presenting to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston will be screened prior to their visit and will be required to wear their own mask or face covering at all times. Visitation guidelines are in place for the protection of our patients, visitors, and staff. Visitors are asked to stay home if they’re feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.