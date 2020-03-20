CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston has announced it will start screening patients and visitors for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
To decrease exposure and limit the spread of the COVID-19, CHI St. Alexius Health has implemented additional precautions to screen patients and visitors, in addition to employees and vendors.
Patients are asked to enter through the door closest to clinic/department you are visiting.
- Central Registration (Clinic) – Door 8
- Emergency Department – Door 19
- OB Patients:
- Deliveries – Door 23
- Clinic appointments – Door 8
- Birthplace – Door 23
- Pediatric Clinic – Door 9
- Oncology – Door 40
- 20/20 Professional Building – Rehab and Specialty clinic
All patients/visitors will be screened upon entering the building. The screening will involve taking the patient/visitor’s temperature and asking a few question about their health, including whether they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have traveled.
Patients/visitors will be asked to stay within the same area of the facility.
Patients are allowed one visitor or support person over the age of 18.
No visitors allowed in the Emergency Department. Patients will be asked to have their visitors wait in the parking lot in their cars.
The hospital is also asking patients and visitors to practice social distancing. If possible, keep space between you and others.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week or the local public health unit.
Patient/visitor screenings will remain in place until further notice.