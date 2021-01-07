The Williston Young Professionals program is hosting a virtual Lunch and Learn event, focusing on helping young entrepreneurs perfect their personal brand.
The Young Professionals is a program of the Chamber of Commerce, and consists of young people who come together monthly to facilitate personal and professional networking, and promote the growth of young emerging leaders in the community.
"We believe that the young people in our community can make a difference in Williston and have an impact on strengthening the connection between younger professionals and leaders in the area and with the community as a whole." Rochelle Villa, Chamber Member Services Coordinator told the Williston Herald.
Due to the pandemic, this month's Lunch and Learn event will be held virtually, and will feature speaker Laiken Aune, a Program Director for North Dakota Women's Business Center, who will present on the importance of Personal Branding. The program will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
"Everybody has a personal brand whether you want one or not," Aune said. "In a world where career changes happen more frequently than before, it's important to know what you stand for, what your values are, and how you're perceived professionally, so you're not limited by your brand when it's time to make a change. We'll walk through some simple exercises to help you identify your values, increase your self-awareness, and discuss six strategies to help you build the brand you want."
Villa said one of the covered topics will be how one can develop their brand during a pandemic, and the event is an opportunity for young professionals to hone their skills as virtual networkers, especially as the pandemic continues to put in-person events on hold.
"We know that a lot of people want to get back to in-person events, and we're hoping that we can do that soon," Villa said. "But this opportunity will be great for interacting with people in a virtual space, which may become more of a norm for us in the future. So we encourage people to use this opportunity to learn to network virtually and to navigate these different forums in a way that help you to continue to develop your personal brand."
Anyone interested in attending can register at www.willistonchamber.com/lunch-learn. Visit willistonchamber.com and facebook.com/willistonchamber to keep up-to-date on all Chamber happenings and events.