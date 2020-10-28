COVID, the economy and the future of Williston were some of the topics discussed at the Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Conversations on Tuesday morning, Oct. 27.
While COVID response was a part of the conversation, it’s effects were already felt by those in attendance, meeting virtually via ZOOM due to restrictions on gatherings. Speaking via teleconference were Mayor Howard Klug and Williston Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko, along with host and Chamber President Rachel Richter-Lordemann.
Wenko kicked off the conversation, sharing how the ongoing pandemic has affected businesses and the local economy.
“We know 2020 hasn’t been the best year, with what has gone on,” Wenko said. “Oil and gas prices took a nose-dive, as well as COVID-19; but I will say that we’re weathering the storm much better than what it could be.”
Wenko said that since June, reports have shown that state unemployment numbers have been decreasing, with about 1,400 active unemployment claims in Williams County currently. He added that the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Plan and the recent Economic Resiliency Grant were both factors in keeping businesses open and people employed during the pandemic.
In terms of new business development, Wenko said that in 2019 Economic Development and the STAR Fund assisted with about 53 to 56 projects for over $1 million in investments, and despite the pandemic 2020 would see even more projects beginning.
“The business climate is there, it’s specifically in small business, so we’re seeing a lot of projects that people are wanting to get going because maybe cost of development is down and cost of construction is down and things like that.” he explained. “We’re seeing some interest in that market, so the STAR Fund is doing pretty good.”
Wenko touched on the future development for Williston Square, currently being developed on the former Sloulin Field property. He said that there is high interest in the development, especially in the restaurant and retail sector. Two restaurants, Pizza Ranch and Slim chickens, have already announced their plans to begin building in the spring. Wenko said there was a third business with a letter of intent ready, and a fourth expressing interest as well.
“That interest remains pretty strong as we see that buildout, and I think that’s only going to get better as we start to add businesses out there. We’re going to see a big focus on Williston Square.” he said.
Klug followed up to Wenko’s comments about Williston Square by beginning with the projects upcoming infrastructure projects, starting off by praising the newly opened 16th Avenue West road extension from 26th street to 42nd street. He stated that the City had about $3 million allocated towards further projects for Williston Square to make it more accessible to visitors. While it has been announced that there is much interest from restaurants, Klug said the retail market for Williston Square is also coming together.
“Before COVID, we were within a millimeter of announcing that we had a big box store coming in,” he said. “After Covid hit, they shut it down, but those talks have started again and hopefully next year we can announce that we’re having a major tenant in there.”
Klug moved on to the City’s ongoing COVID response, which he said comes from continuing talks with Governor Doug Burgum. Many cities throughout the state have implemented mask mandates in recent weeks, something Klug said he is not above doing here in Williston. The City offices have already implemented such mandates, requiring anyone stepping into the facilities to wear a mask. He added that stopping the spread, especially in places with high numbers such as Williams County, is essential to ensuring that businesses can remain open and people can move about as normal as possible.
“We are pro-business, there is no doubt about that.” Klug said. “I want to keep the businesses open, I want personally to be able to go out to your restaurants, to your bars, to your stores and those kinds of things. Will I be wearing a mask? Absolutely. I want to be out supporting the businesses, we all want to be out supporting the businesses, but what we want to do is make sure that we’re not spreading COVID by being overly friendly and not maintaining that social distance of six feet.”
Klug said he believes masking works, and hopes that businesses and employers will ask their employees and patrons to wear them to help reduce the area’s COVID numbers. As far as a mask mandate in the future, Klug said is wasn’t out of the question, but he didn’t feel it was appropriate at this time.
“I’m not ever going to say a mask mandate is off the table, because if it comes to that point we’ll do it.” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me right now because there’s no enforcement involved in it.”
Klug said he would continue his weekly conversations with the Governor, as he and mayors of other cities have done in recent months. Klug wrapped up his comments by briefly thanking those involved with the reorganization efforts between Districts 1 and 8, as well as reminding and encouraging everyone to get out a vote.
Coffee and Conversations is a morning network event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.willistonchamber.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/willistonchamber for information on upcoming events.