Holiday business planning and the importance of giving back were the topics of the latest the Coffee & Conversations event, hosted by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting was held again via teleconference due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Chamber President Rachel Lordemann hosted the event, with featured speakers Rochelle Villa, Member Relations Manager for the Chamber; and Capt. Rachel Irvine with the Salvation Army. Villa kicked off the agenda with a presentation called "Stand Out and Stand Strong This Holiday Season," with information to help businesses prepare for their upcoming shopping season.
"2020 has been a rough year for some, and it's been a transitional time period for a lot businesses in our area," Villa said. "We want to make sure that we can offer tips to anyone who needs them on how to, just like it says, stand out and stand strong during this holiday season."
Villa said her first tip, and possibly most important one, is that businesses should begin looking in to how to serve their customers digitally. With precautions in place, some shoppers may prefer the online option. If your business doesn't offer one, Villa said, you may be missing out on potential customers.
"We realized more and more this year that a lot more people are staying indoors and trying to connect as best they can through different online platforms." She explained. "For your business if you have not yet gone online to try and reach customers and to reach your clientele, then now is definitely the time. There's so much opportunity to grow your business by simply increasing your online presence."
Other factors such as social media presence, email marketing strategies, and online response can also make a significant difference in growing your online presence, especially during the holiday season when many people turn to the ease of online shopping.
Other tips Villa had are some that businesses have already adopted, such as delivery and curbside pickup, but also included recommendations such as partnering with other businesses to cross promote each others' product, finding new ways to stand out and reaching out to customers to show that they are still valued as a patron.
"It's very important to find ways to be creative." Villa said. "It's important to help other businesses in our area to succeed just as you would like to."
Irvine shared what the Salvation Army is doing to prepare for one of their busiest seasons. The organization recently kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign, with bell ringers setting up across Williston to help raise funds for the Salvation Army's charitable giving efforts. With concerns from the ongoing pandemic, Irvine said the organization was unsure how the campaign would look for this season.
"We really weren't sure coming in to the fall what bell ringing would look like, but we fortunate to be able to still have it and to partner with businesses in town." she said. "It's been an adjustment, but we're still doing what we do to help the community, we just have to be a little more cautious about how we do it."
Irvine said one of the areas where the Salvation Army is struggling most is finding volunteers for the busy holiday season, including packaging and handing out meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as ringing bells is a major need for the organization.
In addition to the donation of time, Irvine said monetary donations are just as vital to the Salvation Army's efforts. The pandemic has caused an increase in need for services from the organization, and Irvine said without those funds, they are not able to give back as much as they'd like.
"Every dollar that we raise here stays here," she said. "Those funds stay here in the Williston community to serve the Williston community."
Those interested in volunteering should visit SalvationArmyNorth.org/volunteer for more information or contact Capt. Rachel Irvine or Capt. Joseph Irvine at 701-572- 2921. Volunteers can register for the Red Kettle program at registertoring.com, where they can view available times and locations.
Coffee and Conversations is a morning network event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.willistonchamber.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/willistonchamber for information on upcoming events.