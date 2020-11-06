Chamber says shop local for Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 28, and the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to keep keep their dollars in town, supporting the businesses that help keep the local economy thriving, which has become more essential during this tumultuous year.
1. What is it?
Taking place annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to take advantage of sales and incentives local retailers have to offer. While many residents may choose do their holiday shopping online or out of town, the Chamber of Commerce wants to remind people why shopping local is important by helping them realize what Williston has to offer.
"Even though it's called Small Business Saturday, it doesn't necessarily just apply to small businesses," Williston Chamber Member Relations Manager Rochelle Villa told the Williston Herald. "We like to encourage people to shop local, which is the campaign we prefer to promote. We support Small Business Saturday, but we like to take that opportunity to support all of our local businesses."
2. Why is it important?
"It's important to support our local businesses to keep the community and the economy moving forward in a positive way." Villa explained. "Small Business Saturday and other initiatives like this are vital for small and local businesses this year because of everything going on. One of our biggest concerns is keeping Williston open, and so Small Business Saturday is very important for our community this year more so than any other year because a lot of businesses really need that community support right now."
3. How will people stay safe?
The chamber encourages following CDC and ND Smart Restart Guidelines for all of its members and their patrons. Villa said staying safe and taking necessary precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask is heavily encouraged while shopping.
"Even if the store doesn't require them, please wear a mask. We recommend masks for every single event that we have and we recommend them before anyone goes into any of our member businesses because it's important, and it's going to help us keep our businesses open, which is what we all want." Villa said.