The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce has shared new COVID response business resources for those still feeling the effects of the continuing pandemic.
"Small and Locally owned businesses are the heart of our community and their success is vital to the growth of our local economy and quality of life in Williston," Chamber President Rachel Lordemann told the Williston Herald. "Resources from the SBA and North Dakota Department of Commerce have been a lifeline for our local businesses throughout the pandemic and the new year brought some much welcome updates and extensions to existing resources and the creation of some exciting new programs."
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
The Paycheck Protection Program resumed on January 11, 2021
Businesses who previously received a PPP Loan may be eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan. Businesses who have not yet received a PPP Loan may now apply for a First Draw PPP Loan. Both applications will be open until March 31st, 2021. Visit hsba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program
HOSPITALITY ECONOMIC RESILIENCY GRANT
A second round of grant will be open for application soon. These grants, which are up to $25,000 per location, can be used for restaurants, food trucks, bar or lounge, entertainment venues and production companies. Application Opening Date will be posted on ndresponse.gov.
SHUTTERED VENUE OPERATORS GRANT
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was created to assist live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, relevant museum operators, zoos and aquariums who meet specific criteria and motion picture theater operators.
Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue. Grants will be awarded on Priority Levels based on percentage of revenue loss.
For information or to apply, visit sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/shuttered-venue-operators-grant
ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOANS
Applications are still open for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, however these loans are not forgivable.
Small business owners and qualified agricultural businesses in all U.S. states and territories are currently eligible to apply for these low-interest loans. The EIDL program is designed to provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19.
Visit sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/covid-19-economic-injury-disaster-loans to apply.
LEGAL SERVICES FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Though a State Bar Association of North Dakota program, volunteer lawyers may be able to assist qualifying individuals, startups, existing small businesses and nonprofits, with business law services they could not otherwise afford, including choice of business entity, commercial lease review, contract review, employment issues and intellectual property protections.
To take advantage of this offer, and to see if you qualify, contact Tony Weiler at State Bar Association of North Dakota at Tony@sband.org.
Lordemann said program such as these are vital to the continued economic success of businesses in the state.
"We are thankful that our federal and state agencies continue to prioritize these programs that assist and support businesses of all sizes as we move toward a period of economic recovery and begin to adjust to our new normal." she commented.
To learn more about COVID Resources visit the Small Business Administration at sba.gov or ND Smart Restart at ndresponse.gov