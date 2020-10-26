The Women in Leadership Expo is coming to Williston in November, featuring special guests and speakers from the community.
This is the first year that the expo is being hosted by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, which took over the program from TrainND. The two-day event features various speakers discussing topics like being a working mom, entrepreneurship, self motivation and more.
"Women in Leadership is an expo designed to teach and empower women in the workplace and in their personal lives," Chamber of Commerce Event Manager Caitlyn Holland told the Williston Herald.
Due to ongoing COVD-19 precautions, the conference will be held virtually Nov. 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day. Each day has three sessions featuring guest speakers. The Chamber of Commerce recently released the roster of guests, and they are:
Nov. 19
Calli Thorne: Speaker/Trainer/Coach, The John Maxwell Team
Thorne is a multi-business entrepreneur who grew up on her family’s farm and ranch in western North Dakota, which she said influenced her entrepreneurial imagination from a young age. Thorne will be discussing "Leaving a Legacy Through Leadership."
Karissa Kjos and Kristin Iverson: Breakout Session 1
Kjos is the owner of Gather Event Planning, and has worked as part of the Williston Downtowners to create events for Williston. Iverson Financial Associate with Thrivent, and has also worked as part of the Downtowners. Kjos will be discussing the importance of personal and business branding. Iverson will be hosting a segment called "Women, Wealth and Wisdom," where she'll be touching on women's finances and how to plan your finances to be successful.
Debbie Richter, Lindsey Harriman and Emily Geltel: Community Involvement Panel
Richter is Asst. VP and Marketing Director at American State Bank and Trust, Harriman is the Communications and Research Analyst with Williams County, and Geltel is an attorney with the Pippen Law Firm. The trio will talk about how one can get more involved in the community as an individual.
Nov. 20
Laetitia Hellerud: Founder/Principal, UBUNTU Consulting
Hellerud is a small business entrepreneur, author, and recipient of the Bush Foundation Fellowship. She is the founder and principal of UBUNTU Consulting, an intercultural firm specializing in creating better integrated workplaces and more equitable communities where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute.
Dubi Cummings and Wendy Gendreau: Breakout Session 2
Cummings is the Marketing Director at CHI St. Alexius Health, and will be speaking on "Leadership Lessons for Working Moms." where she will discuss how to navigate the workplace as a both a professional and a mother. Gendreau is a certified personal development trainer, coach and speaker hosting a segment on self motivation and empowerment, and how to create the energy within oneself to be successful.
Kodee Furst: Programs Manager at The Nice Center at NDSU
Furst co-founded and served as the Managing Partner of Annie Capital, a fund that invested in the power of women entrepreneurs through funding, education and community development. She will be speaking on "The Cost of Imposter Syndrome," and how feeling confident in one's abilities is the key to being successful in business and life.
Holland said the Expo is an important way for women in the region to see the opportunities available to them, and to further empower them to succeed.
"We've kind of lived in a man's world for so long, that events like this help encourage and lead women in their own way and in ways that benefit and empower them to be strong and confident and knowledgeable in what they're doing." Holland explained.
Registration is limited, so participants are encouraged to sign up soon at www.willistonchamber.com/wil-expo.