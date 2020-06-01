The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce has released some revised dates for some of the fun summer events coming to Williston.
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns over the past few months, but the Chamber still has some exciting events planned for July and August.
Lemonade Day
Registrations are now open for the annual Lemonade Day, taking place July 25. Youth across the city set up their unique stands, selling lemonade of every kind. The annual event teaches kids valuable lessons about being an entrepreneur, and awards prizes in a variety of categories. Get more information or register by visiting lemonadeday.org/williston.
Rockin’ Ribfest
Returning to Downtown Williston this year, the annual Rockin’ Ribfest takes place on July 25, bringing in some of the best barbecue the Bakken has to offer. Teams complete for the best ribs, as well as for their booth decorating skills. Along with all the great food, the day features musical entertainment, vendors and fun for the whole family. Visit willistonchamber.com to register your team, sign up as a vendor or get information on sponsorship opportunities.
Williston’s Got Talent
Williston’s performing artists will have a chance to shine as part of the Rockin’ Ribfest’s newest event. Open to ages 5 and up, the Chamber is looking for some talents individuals to show off their skills and compete for a chance to perform as the opening act for Ribfest’s headlining band! Participants will perform on the Main Stage, and winners from each category will be chosen to perfrom once more as part of the opening act. Visit the Chamber website to get registered and for a full list of rules.
The Boom Crawl
The First Annual Williston-wide Pub Crawl has been reschedule to Aug. 15. The Pub Crawl will visit 13 different establishments in Willston. Your $25 registration includes wristband, drink & food specials at participating locations, as well as shuttle from bars farther away from downtown. The pub crawl will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Sign up at willistonchamber.com!
Visit the Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page to stay up-to-date on these and other events.