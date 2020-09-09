Just how much of an effect a recent Supreme Court ruling halting the halt of the Census count on Sept. 30 will have on North Dakota is not known. But North Dakota’s process is already 90 percent complete when enumerations are considered, according to North Dakota's Census Office manager Kevin Iverson.
The Supreme Court has told the Trump administration that it must halt the discontinuation of the Census Count on Sept. 30 while the court decides whether the Census Count should end on that date or the previously announced Oct. 31.
To be clear, the census count would ordinarily have ended Aug. 15. But due to the pandemic, the administration initially announced it was extending the counting deadline to Oct. 31. But in early August, it announced it was moving the deadline up one month to Sept. 30.
Civil rights groups, local governments, and the Navajo Nation are among groups suing to keep the Oct. 31 deadline, arguing that an undercount will irreparably harm them.
Iverson said he was on a monthly conference call with Census officials Wednesday during which the ruling was discussed. The consensus seemed to be that no one is certain what’s going to happen.
“It’s a lot different when a court ruling says stop doing this instead of keep doing it,” Iverson said, noting that the Census Bureau is upwards of half a million workers. A ruling to stop the direct of travel for such an organization is akin to telling an aircraft carrier already traveling at 30 knots to turn on a dime.
“It doesn't happen," Iverson said. "It takes a long time to turn a big organization like that."
Realistically, however, the impact on North Dakota might not be great either way, Iverson said. That’s because as of Tuesday, Sept. 10, North Dakota hit the 90 percent mark when enumeration is included in the response rate.
“What that tells you is that for the non-response follow up, for the portion of the effort where people are going door to door, about 75 percent of that effort is complete,” he said. “We are down to the last 25 percent.”
Chances are good, Iverson said, that North Dakota can finish that up by the end of September with no problems.
“In my conversations with the federal manager responsible for those operations, he thinks he can meet the end of September for North Dakota without a problem,” Iverson said.
One reason North Dakota is so far ahead of other states is that it started its enumeration process on July 30. Most other states didn’t start that process until at least Aug. 11. North Dakota's federal census manager at the time argued for an early start because she feared the potential for late October storms, Iverson said. That's now working out in the state's favor in a big way.
Still, a little additional time will not hurt the state when it comes to ensuring that all are counted, Iverson acknowledged.
“But at this point, it’s a bit like squeezing a sponge,” he added. “Most of the water is out of the sponge now.”
The Bakken still some of the lowest response rates in North Dakota — in the 30s for McKenzie County and in the 40s for Williams.
Some of that is due to the fact that some platted addresses where there is not yet an actual structure were included on the Census map, according to McKenzie County Complete Count co-Chair Vawnita Best.
There were also campaigns in both Williams and McKenzie County encouraging people to fill out the Census online even if they didn’t have or don't remember their identification number. Those entries must be verified before they are added to the response rate map. It’s not known how quickly that occurs.
Iverson believes another factor could be a more “libertarian” attitude in the West.
“People want to do their own thing and they say I don’t need government,” he said. “Unfortunately, however, they are still driving on public roads and sending kids to public schools.”
Both of those are public services that receive federal funding, and that funding is divided up based on population stats from the Census.
And too, many people who came from other states to work here psychologically also just don’t consider themself a North Dakota resident, Iverson said, even if they spent most of their time in the Bakken. This is a trend that he has also seen come into play at the military base in Minot.
Iverson acknowledged the sense of an undercount in the West in 2010, though he added that is nowhere reflected in Census data.
The census does a good job generally of counting people, Iverson said, but sometimes it doesn’t do the best job when it comes to identifying their actual location.
“If someone was just moving to Williston, but came out of say Billings, and their tax return showed a Billings, Montana address, the Census Bureau would have the assumption they are still in Billings,” he explained. “So that’s one of the things that is happening. People don’t tend to update their addresses.”
Rural areas also, in general, don’t have as high a response rate as urban areas, Iverson added.
Iverson said each citizen can get an idea how important the Census is to the community in which they live by just taking a look at the amount of income taxes they’ve paid in. None of that money can make its way back to the community if the individual isn’t counted in the census.
The Census is confidential, Iverson added, and the Census Bureau is not allowed to share individually identifiable data with any other agencies. That includes law enforcement.