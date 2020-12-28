The Holiday Lights Drive at Spring Lake Park is about ready to wrap up, and it's sending 2020 out with a bang!
Thursday, Dec. 31 is the last night to cruise through the park and check out all the holiday displays, but the park is throwing it's final party of the year the night before, celebrating New Year's Eve eve. CVB Events Coordinator Ashley Oyloe said the night is a chance for parents to take their kids out for some New Year's celebrating, without having to keep them up until midnight.
"The whole point of this night is kind of for the kids to come out and have heir party, so even if the parents do want to go out on actual New Year's Eve, the kids aren't missing out on any of the fun." Oyloe told the Williston Herald.
The party is the final "activity night" for the Lights Drive, visitors getting party hats, noise makers and other favors at the gate while supplies last. Unlike last year's event, which featured a party in the Keelboat, this year Terry Gaudreau with TNT Fireworks will be putting on a small display at the park.
"We're very excited and thankful to be working with Terry," Oyloe said. "He always puts such a good show, I think be will be really happy."
The fireworks are going to be a great show, but the night will also benefit a great cause. Throughout the month, various non-profits have been recipients of funds raised on particular nights. For New Year's Eve Eve, Bras For a Cause will be the night's beneficiaries. The organization holds events and fundraisers throughout the year, as well as helping at other local events, in order to raise money for those battling cancer.
"They're such a great group of people, and they do so much for people in the area," Oyloe said. "So we're happy that this will help them to continue all the work they do."
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the Lights Drive, with the fireworks show beginning around 8. Oyloe said people are welcome to enjoy the show from inside the park. There are multiple parking areas, but Oyloe asks that if you park to along the road to watch, please park along the right-hand side to allow other traffic to move. The park will remain open until 9:30 p.m.