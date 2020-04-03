The Centers for disease control has updated its guidance on masks, and is now recommending the general public wear non-medical cloth masks to help control the spread of coronavirus.
The guidance is in addition to and does not replace already issued guidance to socially distance, or remain 6 feet away from others, wash hands frequently and especially after touching objects that are frequently used, and to stay home if feeling unwell.
The guidance was changed because recent studies are showing a significant portion of those who contract coronavirus are asymptomatic at first, and can transmit the virus during that time.
This means even people who may not know they are ill could be spreading the disease while interacting in others in close proximity. People release microdroplets when speaking that can contain coronavirus. Much less sneezing or coughing, which can spew such droplets to a distance of about 6 feet.
”In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” a statement from the CDC said. “It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
The cloth coverings the CDC is recommending are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. The CDC is still recommending that those critical supplies, which are in short supply across the nation, be restricted to healthcare workers and other medical first responders.
“This recommendation complements and does not replace the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, 30 Days to Slow the Spread, which remains the cornerstone of our national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” CDC said in media statement. “CDC will make additional recommendations as the evidence regarding appropriate public health measures continues to develop.”