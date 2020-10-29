The state’s Legislative Budget Section OK’d giving an additional $25 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) money to North Dakota’s 53 counties.
The second round of funding comes about two months after the first.
Of the state’s 53 counties, Williams County has gotten the third highest amount of money from the CARES Act.
Williams has gotten $2,111,877.47 so far, with $4,223,754.94 more expected. Cass County, the state’s most populous, has gotten $4,313,420.08 and expects $8,626,840.16 more. Burleigh County, where Bismarck is located, has gotten $2,175,665.66 and expects $4,351,331.32. McKenzie County is next behind Williams, with $1,635,827.15 to date and $3,271,654.30 more expected.
County-by-county breakdown
|County
|CARES Act funding to date
|Additional funding expected
|Cass County
|$4,313,420.08
|$8,626,840.16
|Burleigh County
|$2,175,665.66
|$4,351,331.32
|Williams County
|$2,111,877.47
|$4,223,754.94
|McKenzie County
|$1,635,827.15
|$3,271,654.30
|Morton County
|$1,344,605.98
|$2,689,211.96
|Ward County
|$1,312,084.66
|$2,624,169.32
|Grand Forks County
|$1,178,476.49
|$2,356,952.98
|Stark County
|$1,011,727.32
|$2,023,454.64
|McLean County
|$975,001.69
|$1,950,003.38
|Dunn County
|$759,319.51
|$1,518,639.02
|Mercer County
|$681,923.88
|$1,363,847.76
|Richland County
|$678,269.69
|$1,356,539.38
|Mountrail County
|$421,403.01
|$842,806.02
|Stutsman County
|$421,219.94
|$842,439.88
|Walsh County
|$392,277.15
|$784,554.30
|Bottineau County
|$368,902.77
|$737,805.54
|Barnes County
|$352,571.17
|$705,142.34
|Traill County
|$313,855.65
|$627,711.30
|Billings County
|$296,323.20
|$592,646.40
|Pembina County
|$292,370.32
|$584,740.64
|Ramsey County
|$267,980.87
|$535,961.74
|Rolette County
|$262,578.03
|$525,156.06
|Divide County
|$232,726.46
|$465,452.92
|McHenry County
|$224,513.30
|$449,026.60
|Cavalier County
|$205,617.17
|$411,234.34
|Hettinger County
|$203,006.62
|$406,013.24
|Renville County
|$180,091.23
|$360,182.46
|Emmons County
|$174,697.92
|$349,395.84
|Ransom County
|$171,740.37
|$343,480.74
|Towner County
|$163,369.25
|$326,738.50
|Burke County
|$156,431.95
|$312,863.90
|Grant County
|$153,574.34
|$307,148.68
|Nelson County
|$151,886.13
|$303,772.26
|Pierce County
|$137,375.54
|$274,751.08
|Sargent County
|$133,341.00
|$266,682.00
|Eddy County
|$133,186.58
|$266,373.16
|Lamoure County
|$128,136.83
|$256,273.66
|Adams County
|$124,421.32
|$248,842.64
|Wells County
|$124,079.16
|$248,158.32
|Dickey County
|$122,308.56
|$244,617.12
|Oliver County
|$119,656.54
|$239,313.08
|Bowman County
|$115,554.81
|$231,109.62
|Golden Valley County
|$114,769.62
|$229,539.24
|Benson County
|$113,051.20
|$226,102.40
|Steele County
|$99,710.20
|$199,420.40
|Logan County
|$98,225.64
|$196,451.28
|McIntosh County
|$97,464.00
|$194,928.00
|Sheridan County
|$94,759.94
|$189,519.88
|Foster County
|$81,562.22
|$163,124.44
|Griggs County
|$77,069.86
|$154,139.72
|Kidder County
|$75,396.19
|$150,792.38
|Slope County
|$45,023.00
|$90,046.00
|Sioux County
|$28,399.65
|$56,799.30
One effect has been a drop in property tax rates for some residents, according to the North Dakota Association of Counties.
“The initial allocation in August of $25 million for counties came at a perfect time to be incorporated into the process of revising preliminary budgets before final budget approval,” a news release from the group reads. “At a time when many counties anticipated raising property taxes, and some raising them significantly, we have seen the opposite. Twenty-four counties lowered their property tax (mill) rate, and seven of those were more than double-digit percentage reductions. Even more surprisingly, fourteen counties were able to lower their total dollars of taxes collected. In addition, eleven counties were able to lower both their mill rate and tax dollars collected.”