The United States Department of Treasury announced that $1.25 billion in federal assistance can be used for unemployment insurance.
Senator John Hoeven announced that at Governor Doug Burgum's request, the State of North Dakota will be able to utilize the Coronavirus Relief Fund to relieve pressure on the state’s unemployment insurance program. Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer have been working with the Treasury to ensure that the state is able to utilize the $1.25 billion it will receive from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help offset the rise in unemployment insurance costs.
Hoeven said he raised the issue directly with the President and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent phone calls. Additionally, the senator outlined the need to help provide relief for the state’s unemployment program with Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia during a conference call last week with North Dakota business leaders.
“We’ve been working with the Administration to ensure that Governor Burgum is able to use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to meet our state’s specific needs,” Hoeven said in a statement. “This flexibility will enable the state to bolster its unemployment insurance program and help prevent dramatic increases in unemployment insurance costs for employers. The last thing our businesses need as they reopen is to be hit with big increases in unemployment costs.”
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, CARES, Congress provided $150 billion for the Coronavirus Relief Fund, from which each state will receive at least $1.25 billion to support state pandemic response. Under guidance issued by the Treasury Department on Wednesday, April 22, states will be able to utilize this fund for expenses including unemployment insurance costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
According to Gov. Doug Burgum, the state has processed 60,404 unemployment claims since March 14. The state has paid out $105.8 million in benefits.