A guide has been created by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to aid small businesses, independent contractors and other workers as they prepare to file for emergency financial support under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act will allocate $2.2 trillion in support for individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. $350 billion of those funds are specifically allocated to help small businesses keep workers employed. The Chamber's guide outlines the steps small businesses should begin taking now to prepare to access funds to help keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Access to the Emergency Loan Small Business guide, along with many other resources, can be found at www.uschamber.com/coronavirus.
The U.S. Chamber said that it estimates there is approximately $1.1 billion in small business emergency funds available for North Dakota businesses. By the numbers, the Chamber estimates that in North Dakota there are around 19,789 small businesses and about 340,521 small business employees that could potentially benefit from CARES Act aid programs. According to numbers provided during the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce's weekly COVID-19 North Dakota Business Brief Call, unemployment claims rose by 1,046 on April 1 and by another 2,806 on April 2; bringing the state's total unemployment claims to 30,047.
The GNDC has partnered with the North Dakota Department of Commerce to host the series of weekly business briefings via teleconference with businesses, chamber members, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce to discuss ongoing solutions for business and employment concerns caused by COVID-19. These calls occur every Thursday at 11 a.m. Visit ndchamber.com to register for the next weekly call.