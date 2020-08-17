Scientists and technicians are continuing to fight coronavirus on many fronts. A sampling of the latest developments is below.
CARE19 app now available
North Dakota has released its contact tracing app, CARE19 Alert. The app updates daily with positive COVID-19 results submitted by other users, which is then checked against th list of random keys that each devise has encountered for more than 15 minutes in the last 14 days.
People who use Care19 Alert must explicitly choose to turn on exposure notifications, and they can turn off the app at any time. The Apple-Google Notification System utilized by the app does not collect, use or store any device location, including for users who report positive results.
More information about Care19 Alert and Care19 Diary can be found at https://belegendary.link/Care19.
Can our electric cookers sanitize our masks?
A new study by researchers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign looks at whether electric multicookers can safely sanitize an N95 respirator mask, while maintaining the proper filtration and fit.
The N95 masks that protect health care workers are intended to be a one-time use, but with supplies stretched thin, researchers have been looking at various ways to use the masks more than once.
Most of the methods for sterilizing something destroy either the fit or the filtration of the mask, or don’t effectively decontaminate the entire surface.
But 50 minutes in a multicooker at 212 Farenheit effectively sterilized the masks from four different classes of virus, including a coronavirus, and even outperformed ultraviolet light.
Twenty cycles later, the fit and filtration were also tested, and the researchers found that the masks were still able to offer apropriate protection.
The paper is online at https://bit.ly/2YbVOSF.
Study looks into effectiveness of homemade masks
Just how effective your homemade mask is depends on the material it’s made of. Researchers with the University of Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois have looked at what materials work best or homemade masks. What they found is that a sheet of tightly woven cotten plus two sheets of chiffon, seemed to be the most effective combination, filtering out 80 to 99 percent of particles. Other combinations that also performed well, were tightly woven cotton plus natural silk or flannel, and cotton quilt with cotton-polyester batting.
The combinations work, according to the researchers, because of ionization — think static electricity.
The complete paper is online at https://bit.ly/3ganQnD.
FDA clears saliva test
The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for that new saliva test for COVID-19 that the NBA had been using to test its players, coaches and staff. Their participation helped validate a testing method that could dramatically expand the nation’s coronavirus testing capacity.
The test itself called SalivaDirect and was developed by a team of researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, which said it would provide its test as an open source to labs around the country.
The reagents for the test cost less than $5, which would make the estimated cost of the test around $10 commercially, Yale said, and it should be a rapidly scalable test.
Read more at online at Yale at https://bit.ly/3kSNIbp.
Coronavirus achilles heel
That protein spike on the Sars-COV-2 that has been attacking our lung cells may turn out to have an achilles heel. A group of Northwestern University researchers has found a spot just 10 nanometers from the spike that is not only exposed, but has a positive charge.
That means it could be vulnerable to negatively charged molecules, which the Northwestern team of scientists has demonstrated.
The study was funded by the Department of Energy, Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences, the Sherman Fairchild Foundation, the Center for Computation and Theory of Soft Materials at Northwestern University.
The complete research paper is published online at the ACS-NANO at https://bit.ly/2CFOsQ0, along with a host of other papers on ground-breaking coronavirus work.
Llamas, nanobodies and COVID, oh my
LLamas have a unique type of antibody, much smaller than our own, that researchers call nanobodies. These are so small that they can settle into the crevices of protein molecules — think of it as microscopic dust — and block viruses from attaching to cells to infect them.
Researchers have synthesized just such a molecule for humans, to block Coronavirus from attaching itself to our cells. The compound is so stable, it can be converted to a dry powder, which makes storing it economical. To use, it would be aerosolized for inhalation as a prophylactic — a more direct approach than an intravenous application, which must still travel through the bloodstream to get to the lungs.
This compound has so far been safe in animal tests and clinical trials to date, and you can read more about it at the National Institutes of Health website at https://www.nih.gov/news-events/nih-research-matters/llama-antibody-engineered-block-coronavirus.
CDC reports examine nursing home data
Two new reports from the Centers for Disease Control shed light on just how hard hit nursing homes are as a result of COVID-19. The studies look back at CDC data to illuminate the pandemic’s effect on the facilities that, by and large, house a majority of the population most vulnerable to coronavirus.
Among the highlights, investigators found that 1 in 5 residents at a Maryland facility housing 200 tested positive for coronavirus, and that those who were on dialysis were more likely to die from the exposure.
An analysis of data from seven health departments across the United Stats, a delay in facility-wide testing led to more cases of COVID-19.
The reports are online at the CDC at https://bit.ly/2FBTka1 and https://bit.ly/2Y9yPHY.
COVID-19 long haulers form support, research network
Some of the people infected with coronavirus have persistent symptoms, and they’ve formed both a support group and a research network to study themselves and what they have in common.
The support group is at https://bit.ly/3iNKeoM and information about the support group is at https://www.wearebodypolitic.com/covid19. The study group is at https://patientresearchcovid19.com and their report is at https://bit.ly/2PZzFCu.
For a CDC paper on the topic, visit https://bit.ly/3h92DMj.
Large study looks at plasma treatment
A study with more than 35,000 patients showed that those receiving a transfusion of convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from the disease have a lower death rate than those patients who got got plasma one or more days later.
The study did not have a control group, so the conclusions that can be reached from the data are limited, but it supports the overall theory that this approach might help at least some patients.
The study was run by the Mayo Clinic and sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, primarily to broaden access to convalescent plasma. It was not designed to show definitively how well the treatment works, but to get it to patients while collecting some data.
There are randomized, placebo-controlled studies ongoing concurrently, but the results of those are not yet available.
The study is online at https://bit.ly/31ZziOa.
New tool for tracking coronavirus exposure
The COVID-19 Exposure Indices created by Berkeley Haas Asst. Professor Victor Couture and researchers from Yale, Princeton, the University of Chicago and the University of Pennsylvania with collaborator PlaceIQ are aimed at providing data to academic investigators studying the spread of the pandemic, for peer-reviewed research.
Read more about their work at Berkeley Haas at https://bit.ly/3h6s4OF.