With schools getting set to reopen in the fall, contact tracers face a more challenging task than ever when it comes to keeping ahead of coronavirus.
The state has thousands of college students that will be returning to campuses in the fall, each one of which may have 50 or more close contacts in any given 14-day timespan. Particularly for new students, a large portion of those contacts may be people whose names they don’t even necessarily know.
This is one place where the state’s new contact tracing app, Care19 could particularly shine, state officials said Wednesday.
North Dakota is actually the first state to implement an alert application based on a bluetooth enabled platform designed in a joint effort by arch tech rivals Apple and Google.
The companies have faced questions nationally about whether their application truly protects privacy. Burgum and Vern Dosch, who is heading up the state’s contact tracing, both vouched for this aspect of the application, and explained a little bit about how it works.
Each user’s identify will be disguised by a random sequence of numbers that changes on a regular basis. When in proximity, each user’s phone will exchange numbers.
If at some point in the future, an individual using the application tests positive, the any individual whose phone exchanged numbers with that user’s phone in the last 14 days would receive a notification.
The individuals receiving that notification wouldn’t necessarily know by who or where they were exposed, but the notification would let them seek testing and treatment earlier, rather than later, so they can begin taking appropriate action sooner.
Dosch said it’s been quite a learning experience to be on the calls with the Apple and Google employees working to build out the new contact tracing technology.
“They are literally the best and brightest from all over the world,” he said.
Dosch said the biggest obstacle to using this new technology is the perception by some that it could be used by governments to trace people, but Dosch said it’s simply not the case.
“We never want to put you in a place of choosing between your privacy and the health and safety of yourself and your families,” he said, adding.
The application is intended to do both protect privacy and lives.
Burgum said it could also help protect livelihoods, by making it possible to more quickly stop the spread of coronavirus and keep hospitalizations within the state’s capacity for care.
A robust contact tracing capability has been a cornerstone of the governor’s approach to keeping businesses open, and for re-opening schools in the fall.
Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, meanwhile, said many parents across the state are asking how long hybrid and distance learning approaches to education will be necessary.
“If we want our kids in school full-time, we have to ask ourselves what are we going to do to get these numbers down?” she said, adding, “I’m asking you, I’m asking everyone of you, let’s do our part. Stay home and order take out. Think twice about hosting those large gatherings.”
Baesler said North Dakota’s students have already sacrificed a great deal, giving up band festivals, state track meets, and in some cases, even graduations, to do their part to help flatten the state’s curve.
Now that cases are resurging in the state, it is time for adults to make a few sacrifices to keep the curve flat, Baesler suggested.
“I know if any state can do this, North Dakota can do this,” she said. “Because we care about our children. We care about our students and we have a long history of putting our students first. So I know we can do this, it just means that we have to sacrifice a little bit like our students did for us this spring.”
North Dakota reported 1,209 active confirmed cases in North Dakota, the highest level since the pandemic began.
Over the past seven days, the state confirmed new 1,003 cases out of 34,173 tests for a daily positivity rate of 2.9 percent. There were 757 recoveries.
At this point, 1 in 4 North Dakotans have been tested for coronavirus. Some individuals, particularly health care workers have been tested multiple times.
Hospitalizations are at 49, under the peak of 65 hit a few days ago, and there were 10 more deaths over the past seven days, bringing the total death toll to 130.