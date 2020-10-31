The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for September have been released, showing promising changes in several sectors.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from sources including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
8.8 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of Sept 2020, compared to 1.5 percent in 2019. This is down from 10.4 percent in August. The state’s unemployment is 3.8 percent, up from 1.8 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$13,447,846: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $3,716,783 lower than this time in 2019.
$16,409,690: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $5,648,779 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-49.33 percent: The percentage change from 2020 second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $216,937,311 in 2020, down from $428,122,566 from the second quarter of 2019.
-48.65 percent: The percentage change from second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $231,113,530 in 2020, a decrease from $450,133,218 in the second quarter of 2019.
Real Estate: Residential
310: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 365 in 2019.
$277,131: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston.
The average is $5,188 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $271,943.
Transportation
25,273: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 40,935 from 2019. There were only 1,340 enplanements in Sep 2020, compared to 7,201 in 2019.
Building Permits
417: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 362 in 2019. This includes permits for 31 new residential, six new commercial buildings and one new apartment/duplex.
$3,510,963: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $57,711,311 in 2019.
School Enrollment
4,298: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 as of Sep 2020.
653: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8.