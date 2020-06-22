The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for May have been released, with numbers still in decline as predicted.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the city and county’s economy, but Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said he hopes those numbers will begin to turn around soon.
“As expected, May’s numbers are similar to April’s numbers. We anticipate we will begin to see a rebound in June.” Wenko said.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from sources including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
11.1 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of April 2020, compared to 1.9 percent in April 2019. The state’s unemployment is 8.6 percent, up from 2.1 percent in 2019, but less than April 2020’s 9.2 percent.
Sales Tax Distributions
$8,367,178: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $1,259,096 lower than this time in 2019.
$10,772,252: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $1,184,814 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-2.56 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $419,190,407 in 2019, down $11,027,493 from the third quarter of 2018.
-1.96 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $446,176,895 in 2019, a decrease of $8,915,482 from the third quarter of 2018.
Real Estate: Residential
140: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 166 in 2019.
$281,143: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston.
The average is $11,667 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $269,476.
Transportation
19,621: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 14,388 from 2019. There were only 1,251 enplanements in May 2020, compared to 7,868 in 2019.
Building Permits
140: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 130 in 2019. This includes permits for 15 new residential and one new commercial building.
$14,403,577: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down $13,171,680 from 2019.
School Enrollment
4,320: Students enrolled in Williston Public School Dist. #1. This is 9 students more than in April 2019.
704: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8. This is up from 628 students in May 2019.