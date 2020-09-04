The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for July have been released, showing slowly increasing numbers in several areas.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from sources including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
13.6 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of July 2020, compared to 1.6 percent in 2019. The state’s unemployment is 6.4 percent, up from 2.6 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$10,771,171: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,042,864 lower than this time in 2019.
$13,359,778: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $3,019,117 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-9.83 percent: The percentage change from 2020 first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $332,369,193 in 2020, down from $368,596,629 from the first quarter of 2019.
-10.04 percent: The percentage change from first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $350,651,151 in 2020, a decrease from $389,800,585 in the third quarter of 2019.
Real Estate: Residential
213: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 269 in 2019.
$279,125: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston.
The average is $9,063 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $270,062.
Transportation
22,576: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 27,862 from 2019. There were only 1,635 enplanements in July 2020, compared to 8,429 in 2019.
Building Permits
280: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 239 in 2019. This includes permits for 19 new residential and five new commercial buildings.
$19,383,961: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from 39,862,459 in 2019.
School Enrollment
4,301: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 as of May 2020.
704: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8. This is up from 628 students in May 2019.