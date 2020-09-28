The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for August have been released, again showing increasing numbers in several areas.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from sources including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
“The report is a fair reflection of the current state of activity in our region," said Shawn Wenko, Economic Development Director. "Although categories seem to be trending in the right direction, it will still take some time to fully recover from the economic impacts we have seen.”
Workforce
10.4 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of August 2020, compared to 1.6 percent in 2019. The state’s unemployment is 4.7 percent, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$12,193,664: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $3,157,965 lower than this time in 2019.
$15,062,775: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,526,119 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-9.83 percent: The percentage change from 2020 first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $332,369,193 in 2020, down from $368,596,629 from the first quarter of 2019.
-10.04 percent: The percentage change from first quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $350,651,151 in 2020, a decrease from $389,800,585 in the third quarter of 2019.
Real Estate: Residential
263: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 319 in 2019.
$281,066: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston.
The average is $11,054 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $270,012.
Transportation
23,933: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 35,074 from 2019. There were only 1,357 enplanements in August 2020, compared to 8,569 in 2019.
Building Permits
346: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 298 in 2019. This includes permits for 25 new residential and six new commercial buildings.
$29,845,472: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $47,793,638 in 2019.
School Enrollment
4,354: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 as of August 2020.
642: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8.