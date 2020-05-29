The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for April have been released, showing decreased numbers once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March’s Economy at a Glance report compiled by Williston Economic Development, many areas were affected by the pandemic, which really began to affect the state around mid-March. Those numbers continue to be affected by the ongoing crisis.
“It is important to note that our economy at a glance does not represent ‘real time’ data,” Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko told the Williston Herald. “Usually the data is a snapshot of 30-60 days prior. Although things are beginning to open and the economy is on the rise, we will continue to see startling numbers of decline over the next couple of reports.”
The data comes from various sources, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
11.1 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of April 2020, compared to 1.9 percent in April 2019. The state’s unemployment is 9.2 percent, up from 3.6 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$6,572,217: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $895,432 lower than this time in 2019.
$8,564,156: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $773,849 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-2.56 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $419,190,407 in 2019, down $11,027,493 from the third quarter of 2018.
-1.96 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $446,176,895 in 2019, a decrease of $8,915,482 from the third quarter of 2018.
Real Estate: Residential
111: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 124 in 2019.
$278,037 : The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston.
• The average is $12,896 lower than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $265.163.
Transportation
18,370: 2020 year-to -date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 7,771 from 2019. There were only 808 enplanements in April 2020, compared to 6,876 in 2019.
Building Permits54: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 58 in 2019. This includes permits for seven new residential and one new commercial building.
$9,554,251: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up $1,724,673 from 2019.
School Enrollment4,320: Students enrolled in Williston Public School Dist. #1. This is 9 students more than in April 2019.
711: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8. This is up from 626 students in April 2019.