The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for March released this week show lower numbers compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March’s Economy at a Glance report compiled by Williston Economic Development, many areas were affected by the pandemic, which really began to affect the state around mid-March. The data includes some numbers from February and March 2019 and 2020, as well as year-to-date numbers for both years. The data comes from various sources, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
The Williston Herald will be following up with Economic Development on what these numbers mean for our region and about the state of Williston's economy.
Workforce
2.1 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of Feb 2020, which is lower than the 2.2 percent in March 2019. The state's unemployment is 2.7 percent, .4 percent higher than 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$1,132,184: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $588,225 lower than this time in 2019.
$1,702,191: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing an decrease of $517,624 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-2.56 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $419,190,407 in 2019, down $11,027,493 from the third quarter of 2018.
-1.96 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $446,176,895 in 2019, a decrease of $8,915,482 from the third quarter of 2018.
Real Estate-Residential
125: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is up from 82 in 2019.
$269,641: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $3,954 lower than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $278,791.
Transportation
17,562: 2020 year-to -date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 19,265 from 2019.
Building Permits
54: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 58 in 2019. This includes permits for seven new residential and one new commercial building.
$9,554,251: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up $1,724,673 from 2019.
School Enrollment
736: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8. This is up from 631 students in January 2019.