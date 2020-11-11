Under Williston's new mask mandate, citizens are asked to wear a mask when they venture into local businesses to help prevent further COVID-19 spread, but what are some of the things businesses are doing to keep themselves and their customers safe?
At Books on Broadway downtown, employee Kyla Wilkie said the bookstore has been following the state's ND Smart Restart guidelines to make sure patrons and staff exposure is minimized. Wilkie said the store requires staff and customers to wear a mask, and the store's capacity is limited to 25 percent.
"We're keeping it fairly limited," she told the Williston Herald. "If it seems to start getting crowded in here, we're going to limit the amount of people. We also have had sanitizer available for our customers, and we go through and sanitize all the major touch points in the store regularly and we sanitize after every customer."
Additionally, Wilkie said the store's coffee bar items are kept separate from the bookstore portion, and that no outside food or drink is allowed in. She said that not much has changed in terms of safety precautions since the beginning of March, but that staff has continued to work to ensure that they keep themselves and their customers safe. Those precautions, she said, will help make sure the store stays open.
Further down at Style Uncorked, owner Kim Wenko said that as the store typically doesn't see a large number of customers at one time, it has been easier for staff and patrons to adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the state and city government. With help from state funding, Wenko said Style Uncorked has been able to take their safety precautions even further.
"I have to give credit to the state for the funding through the Economic Resiliency Grant," she said. "We have been able to implement or will be implementing shortly a hand sanitizer stand, touchless pay and the plexiglass screen."
Wenko said the store does require staff to wear masks while working, and patrons are encouraged to wear masks while shopping as well.
Cooks on Main closed in March due to the pandemic, and re-opened in a limited capacity in May. As a safety precaution and to keep the store open, Skogen began offering curbside pickup and local delivery, services the store has continued. To protect staff and customers, Cooks on Main implemented a mandatory mask policy for the store, and has provided those masks to patrons at no cost.
Skogen said the store also made significant investments into making sure the building remains clean and sanitized. the store offers seven different ways to purchase their goods, ensuring that no matter what the customer's comfort level, they are still able to take advantage of what the store has to offer.
Mayor Howard Klug said the city's mask mandate is intended to not only keep Williston's residents safe, but also make sure that businesses such as retail and restaurants are able to remain open, something these business owners also hope to ensure.