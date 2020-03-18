Many students in our region relay on school meals in order to eat, and two local businesses are making sure those students still get the meals they need while schools across the state are shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The owners of both Smiling Moose Deli and Walt’s Market in Williston said that with schools being closed during spring break, at least in Williston, they knew that many youth would be without meals during the day.
Both businesses decided to step in and do what they could to help out, and have been met with support from the local community. Walt’s Market owner Shanna Zaste said she already had an idea in the works when she received a message on Facebook from Matt O’Cain, owner of Mondak Computer Repair, offering to donate. From there, Zaste also received donations from Jer Bears Snow Shack and Badlands Lock Pros, allowing Walt’s to offer free bagged lunches throughout the week to K through 12 students.
Across town at Smiling Moose Deli, owner Liza McLean had a similar idea upon seeing Governor Bergum’s announcement that schools would be closed for the week.
“My thoughts immediately went to ‘How can we help feed these kids?’” McLean told the Williston Herald. “So many rely on that school breakfast or lunch to eat, so I simply wanted to do anything we could fro them.”
Like Walt’s, McLean was given donations from Walmart and Inkspot Printing, who gave items and are sponsoring the bagged lunches throughout the week.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, families with K through 12 students can stop by either business and pick up a bagged lunch, containing a ham or turkey sandwich, fruit, a beverage and a snack, all free of charge. Both Zaste and McLean said that the generosity of the local community has really shined during this recent crisis.
“Williston has always been awesome,” Zaste said. “When there’s a crisis, this town comes together in same way or another. I’ve had everyone from single oilfield guys to retired grandmas coming in to donate. It’s been really awesome.”
It is unknown at this time what will happen in regards to schools re-opening among the growing COVID-19 concerns, but both businesses said that they are committed to continuing to offer lunches as long as they are able. If anyone would like to donate to Smiling Moose Deli or Walt’s Market for their lunch programs, contact Liza McLean at Smiling Moose at williston@smilingmoose.com or Shanna Zaste at Walt’s Market via Facebook at www.facebook.com/thenewwalts or by calling 701-572-5973. Walt’s Market is located at 922 University Avenue, and Smiling Moose Deli is located at 120 26th Street East, Suite 600.
While Smiling Moose Deli and Walt’s Market remain open at this time, many businesses in town are closing their doors as a precaution. Here are some of the businesses that will be closed for the time being.
Bride To Be & More is closed until further notice.
Safari Trampoline Park is will be closed until further notice.
If you have a business that will be closed, please contact the Williston Herald at afrazier@willistonherald.com or call 701-572-2165 so we can share that information with the public.
Small businesses that might be affected by the COVID-19 crisis are invited to join the Greater North Dakota Chamber in partnership with North Dakota State Agencies, as they hold a COVID-19 North Dakota Business Briefing Call on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m. The call is for businesses, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce to discuss current solutions for stressors.
To receive call-in information register for the event as a non-member at ndchamber.com. For impacts, data, and resources related to COVID-19 or related policies, visit GNDC’s informational hub at ndchamber.com/covid19.