The Small Business Administration has $7 billion available to assist small businesses that are being adversely affected by the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. Up to $2 million is available per company in low-interest loans to support working capital requirements and other needs.
Those businesses forecasting financial strain relating to the current novel coronavirus are encouraged to begin preparing their loan application now.
“We have been advised that applications are approved on a first come, first serve basis,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Time is of the essence to ensure North Dakota business applications are received and processed before influx of other states.”
North Dakota’s loan application is not yet open, however, there are still steps businesses can take now to ensure their application is submitted in a timely manner.
To apply online, businesses will need a user account. That can be set up now at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Account/Register1
Loan applications will require documentation. These documents can be gathered now. The information and required documents are described at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Documents/Three_Step_Process_SBA_Disaster_Loans.pdf
North Dakota Department of Commerce will continue to provide updates on the SBA Disaster Loan and other emergency financing resources as they become available. More information about resources available to businesses affected by COVID-19 is available at business.nd.gov/resources/COVID19BusinessandEmployerResources/ .