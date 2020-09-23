Williams County stayed in the yellow zone this week, but Gov. Burgum marked the county with an asterisk, because the trend line is still moving in the wrong direction, and its case counts would technically qualify it for orange.
“If we moved someone a week ago, that isn’t really enough time to drive a change,” Burgum said. “The increased rates we may have seen this week are from what happened prior to us changing the color, because again you have a multi-week lag.”
Burgum said he is hoping to incentivize local communities like Williston and Williams County, whose case counts and testing positivity rates have moved them into the Red Zone according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, to take actions that will turn the trend around so that businesses and schools can remain open.
Williams County and Williston, meanwhile have announced a special meeting for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the Williams County Commission Room to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its impacts on the community, as well as responses to the crisis.
A teleconference option is available. The number is 1-844-992-4726 with access code 146 567 8383 and password 0923.
Burgum said the increase in cases likely came from Labor Day gatherings and from the return to school.
“We knew we were going to take added risk on and create more transmissable moments as we went into the fall,” he said, “But with that we have seen, as we saw in Grand Forks county, that you can do slight changes in mitigation and have big impacts on your numbers.”
The governor was referring to actions by the Grand Forks mayor to cut back bar hours from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. when cases there were spiking.
The governor said the move, while mostly symbolic, helped make the point that people in the community have to take steps themselves to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Otherwise, with increased spread, cases in nursing homes, and therefore deaths, begin to rise.
“They went from 7.4 percent down to 3.6 percent now just in a matter of weeks,” Burgum said. “They have driven this down through community participation and support and a few tweaks in how they were thinking about their local regulations.”