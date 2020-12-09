Burgum will keep mask order in place through January

Gov. Doug Burgum has a message for North Dakotans — keep doing what you’re doing.
Burgum praised the efforts people have made to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and noted that in about a month, the number of active COVID-19 cases has falled by more than 50%, from more than 10,000 to about 4,500.
“It’s your actions that are leading to those outcomes,” Burgum said Wednesday, Dec. 9 during his regular news conference on the state’s COVID-19 fight.
Burgum also announced that the mask mandate originally set to expire on Monday. Dec. 14, will be extended for another month, until Jan. 18. That allows a 14-day incubation period after the first day back to work and school on Jan. 4.
He also announced that other restrictions, including limits on capacity and hours for bars and restaurants, would be extended through Jan. 8. All bars, restaurants and food service establishments remain limited to 50 percent of their licensed seated capacity, not to exceed 150 patrons, and are closed to in-person service between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Take-out, curbside and delivery will still be allowed during those hours, and North Dakotans are encouraged to take advantage and support local businesses.
All banquet, ballroom and event venues remain limited to 25 percent of their maximum occupancy, not to exceed the ND Smart Restart capacity limits that were established with input from venues and local public health officials based on the size of the venue. Physical distancing and masks are still required for the safety of personnel and patrons.
High school activities, which had been postponed two weeks, will be allowed to start up again Monday. The North Dakota High School Activities Association has updated its spectator guidance to align with the statewide limits on large events included in the ND Smart Restart tiers for events and gatherings.
Burgum explained that while active cases have dropped dramatically, hospitalizations and deaths both need to drop, which is part of the reason the mask order is being extended.
Hospitalizations, in particular, can rise quickly.
“We had this very rapid increase where it took us only a few weeks to go from 100 to over 200 and even less time to go from 200 to over 300,” Burgum said.
Deaths, too, have continued to come quickly, with 102 recorded this week. So far, 1,080 people have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“While active cases and our test positivity rate continue to decline thanks to the individual efforts of North Dakotans across our state, hospitalizations and deaths remain far too high,” Burgum said. “If we continue to see active cases go down, we can be hopeful that we will see hospitalizations decline in the weeks ahead. Working together, we can continue to protect the vulnerable, preserve hospital capacity, keep students in the classroom and keep our economy open.”