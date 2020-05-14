If the state's COVID-19 testing numbers seemed low over the past few days, it's because some of the tests weren't being reported until a new program was unveiled.
Since the beginning of the week, the state has reported about 3,300 test results, well below the state laboratory's capacity of more than 2,000 tests per day. In fact, the lab has been processing more than that — about 2,300 more.
Gov. Doug Burgum said those test results weren't being reported because they were all tests on people who've already been tested before.
"We have tested now over 50,000 unique individuals in North Dakota, which is really remarkable," Burgum said during a news conference Thursday, May 14.
Starting Friday, the state will be reporting its testing numbers in a new way, one that accounts for some people being tested multiple times.
The new serial testing initiative is aimed primarily at the state's long-term care facilities. Burgum explained that the initial testing gives the state a good picture of the situation in a facility, but re-testing residents and staff later on helps show whether efforts to stop the spread of the virus are working.
"We need to go back and test the same individual a second time and maybe a third time," he explained.
Beyond closely monitoring long-term care facilities, much of the state's attention is turning to the two hotspots, Cass and Grand Forks counties.
The two counties account for 80 percent of the state's 665 active COVID-19 cases. Because of that, the Red River Valley COVID Task Force Burgum created is putting plans in place to test as many as 1,000 people per day in Cass County.
"That's where we have to direct the majority of our attention and our resources right now," Burgum said.
The balancing act is making sure that broader testing is happening so the virus, which is highly contagious and can spread quickly, doesn't flare up elsewhere.
There have been several small outbreaks at manufacturing facilities in Fargo, and Burgum said the state is working with employers to test more and put precautions in place to help slow the virus' spread.
"While we do need to be concerned about these outbreaks, with the really thorough and robust contact tracing we are able to identify where these outbreaks are occurring and track them down," he said.
Burgum and state Commerce Secretary Michelle Kommer visited the White House Wednesday and met with President Donald Trump, as well as multiple cabinet secretaries.
Burgum spoke to the president about the state's efforts to build testing capacity quickly and praised the way the federal government has supported states but allowed them to set their own regulations.
"We're grateful for the support of the federal partners, but we're also grateful that they're allowing the states to determine their own destiny as they deal with this," he said.
Burgum defended his decision to travel to Washington, D.C. He said everyone wore masks as soon as they left the airport, and kept them on throughout the visit, apart from when they met Trump in the Cabinet Room. In that case, everyone was more than 6 feet apart, and when the president left, everyone put on masks again.
"I feel like we followed all the ND Smart guidelines and more for how we conducted that meeting," he said.