Fifty-six percent of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases have been asymptomatic at the time of testing, according to an analysis by North Dakota Department of Health officials.
Their analysis found that 5,858 of the state’s coronavirus cases were in this group, and were largely comprised of those ages 20 to 39.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the data not only shows why it’s more important than ever to wear masks and maintain social distance, but also underscores the value of surveillance testing and close contacts to find and isolate those cases before they can pass the disease to someone who is more vulnerable.
“That’s the way we are going to slow the spread,” Burgum said on Wednesday, during his most recent coronavirus briefing.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have been one of the quirks of coronavirus that makes it markedly different from the flu, as Burgum himself has previously pointed out. When people get the flu, there are generally symptoms, and a person knows they are getting sick even before it becomes full-blown.
That signal is missing for many of the so-called “mild” coronavirus cases — although, being careful here, some who thought they had a “mild” case are discovering serious issues months later, ranging from blood clotting and strokes to unexplained clumsiness and extreme fatigue.
The CDC had been recommending testing close contacts of those with COVID-19 even if asymptomatic, but on Monday it changed that guidance and suggested it is not necessary.
Burgum, when asked about the change on Wednesday, called the new guidance confusing, and said it ran counter to a strategy that most epidemiologists consider to be “block and tackle” for containing the spread of a respiratory virus during a pandemic.
“If you have got 56 percent of people in North Dakota who are positive and could be transmitting this to others and don’t know it, I think it is imperative that we are testing close contacts,” Burgum said. “So this is one case where I would say I disagree with and don’t understand the latest guidance.”
There were many caveats in the CDC's new guidance, Burgum said, including a statement that the change isn’t meant to have any effect on surveillance testing.
“Surveillance testing is what we’re doing to try to understand whether we have COVID coming into the university as opposed to having it come and then having to shut down,” he said. “It seems to me this is confusing. We will keep digging with CDC and reach out to others in Washington to see what is the motivation behind the guidance, but I’d anticipate as we head into the fall that there will be a real debate about that guidance.”
It’s too early to say whether the change will affect North Dakota’s efforts to expand testing capacity, Burgum said. The state reached its goal of doing 5,000 or so tests per day, and has set a new goal of 8,000 per day as schools prepare to reopen.
Burgum said Wednesday he expects to see either a clarification or retraction of the CDC guidance, and, indeed, that began to play out Thursday, with Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Dr. Brett Giroir telling news media the change was meant to encourage more appropriate testing, not less testing.
Some have suggested that the new guidance was the result of political pressure.
Donald Trump has suggested at various times that the United States is doing too much testing, and that this is why cases appear to be spiking. At a rally in June in Oklahoma, he said, “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases, so I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’”
Burgum declined to comment on such allegations.
“I have no basis of knowing what went into the CDC recommendations,” he said. “But as we talked about last week, at some level, all the responsibility rolls up to elected leaders to balance all the benefits.”
Burgum has said his own calculus includes both the need to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19 as well as the idea that many health determinants are tied to things like having a job, affording a home, and sending kids to school, where they can access nutrition and other programs.
That means, the governor said, that he will continue to encourage people to wear masks and maintain social distance. It also means the state will keep testing asymptomatic close contacts, as well as continue to cast a wide net for asymptomatic cases with robust surveillance testing.
“We don’t just think, we know, that is the most effective way to slow the spread,” he said.