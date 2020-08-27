Risk levels could be going from green to yellow next week for some counties, Gov. Doug Burgum said during his weekly coronavirus briefing.
Those counties include Ward, Stark, Burleigh, Morton, and Grand Forks, which are the top five counties with COVID-19 cases. Williams County, which is sixth highest in the number of active cases and reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Aug. 27, was not mentioned.
The governor's announcement comes amid rising case numbers across the state, but most particularly in counties that have colleges or universities, which are in the process of welcoming students back for another school year.
North Dakota reported 1,507 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days, out of 36,367 tests, for a positivity rate that is now 4.1 percent.
Hitting the 5 percent threshold, Burgum noted, could come with travel restrictions imposed by other states, as well as other potentially negative ramifications.
The state now has 1,784 active confirmed coronavirus cases, Burgum said, which is up by more than 500 active cases as compared to a week ago.
At least 21 of the state's new cases stem from the Sturgis rally, Burgum added, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people. He encouraged anyone who attended the event to monitor their symptoms and get tested at a local testing event.
The number of active coronavirus cases is likely to keep rising in the coming days, as the state’s college and university students are returning to campuses, and K-12 students will be following on their heels soon as well.
Despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations remain low at 53, Burgum said. There were 856 recoveries, and eight deaths. The total number who have died is 139 in all.
Burgum said any changes to an individual county’s risk levels would happen only after consultation with local officials such as mayors, as well as community leaders and public health officials.
The change appears to be mostly psychological. It will not come with any particular mandates.
Burgum suggested it could be a tool to help raise awareness and focus attention on the need to follow public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable populations.
In the meantime, gating criteria for the risk levels and the slate of recommendations that go with each risk level will be reviewed this week, to ensure they are as targeted and narrow as possible.
All the suggested precautions that go with each risk level will remain recommendations only, Burgum added.
Mandates, Burgum insisted, won’t work in North Dakota.
“You can have a mandate, but the next question is how do you enforce it?” he said.
There’s no desire in the state, Burgum added, nor enough law enforcement capacity, for chasing down whether seating in a particular restaurant is at 55 percent versus 49 percent.
Burgum believes it will work better instead to appeal to the same sort of spirit that brings people together during a flood to fill sandbags to save their community.
“Everyone understands that if you work together, you can save the community,” Burgum said. “I guess I would appeal to the sprit that we have seen many times — I mean it’s a lot easier for people than filling 14 million sand bags like happened in Cass County. It’s a lot easier for people to just wear a mask and keep their distance and wash their hands.”
The end game for the state remains the same as when the pandemic began, the governor said.
First, and foremost, it’s to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19 while therapies and vaccines are still being developed, and to ensure adequate health care capacity for those who do get seriously ill. But it’s also to save not just lives, but livelihoods as well, by coming up with protocols that can allow the economy to remain as open as possible.
“Masks do not restrict freedom,” Burgum said. “This is our path to freedom, because this is the way we can keep our schools open, get events going again, and get back to all the things we love in our state.”