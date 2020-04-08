North Dakota identified three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in both Amidon and in Gladstone during its surveillance testing last weekend — about one-half of the positive cases identified during the project.
This means that for every positive case the state confirms, there is probably at least one more person who had no symptoms, yet can spread the disease to those who are vulnerable.
The data point underscores the importance of CDC guidelines, Gov. Doug Burgum said. These include remaining at least 6 feet from others, washing hands after touching frequently touched public surfaces like gas pump handles, staying home if not feeling well, and, more recently, a recommendation that the general public wear a cloth mask when out in public on an essential errand — no matter how good you may be feeling.
Those who are asymptomatic but not following CDC guidelines can become “super” spreaders, Burgum said. They risk bringing a horrible fate to someone who is more vulnerable to the disease. That includes those over the age of 60, as well as people of any age with underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and other such conditions.
“If you’re not in a position to know someone who has died or been sick from this, I’d encourage you to get up to speed on this,” Burgum said. “This is not something anyone would ever want to have. People describe this as someone putting a pillow over your face and smothering you to death, because it affects lung capacity and breathing capacity.”
Burgum said North Dakota added 14 more cases to its positives, out of 849 tests taken. That’s a 1.6 percent rate of positives, the lowest yet. Some of that new data, however, comes from the recent surveillance testing in Amidon and Gladstone, which were chosen for study because there was a low incidence rate.
Other data points also continue to show positive trends, Burgum added, and suggested the state’s approach is working, regardless of whether the “stay-home order” box has been checked.
Burgum said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state went from 54 to 53 today, a figure arrived at by netting out those who were confirmed to have COVID-19 but have recovered.
Similarly, while 34 people have been hospitalized, 14 of those have recovered, and four have died. That leaves 16 in the hospital presently — well below the state’s maximum capacity of beds, which Burgum has said is 2,600.
How many of those beds are in the West, remains a mystery. The Williston Herald has asked both area health care facilities and the state’s Joint Information Center about the surge plans for the region, but those questions remain unanswered.
Burgum said North Dakota so far has a flat or even declining rate of new COVID-19 cases, and pushed back on continued calls for a stay-home order.
“For those who think that the state isn’t doing enough to slow numbers, I would ask that they keep looking at the numbers and understand what we are trying to manage,” he said.
Those include keeping the number of new cases below existing health care capacity, and raising health care capacity by securing more beds, ventilators and workers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s infectious disease expert, in recently televised broadcasts, had said he didn’t understand why states like North Dakota don’t have stay-home orders. Fauci has since walked that back. On April 6 on C-Span, Fauci said the approach in Iowa and Nebraska — which is similar to North Dakota’s approach — are doing “functionally equivalent.”
“I want to make sure people understand that just because they don’t have a very strict stay-at-home order, they have in place a lot of things totally compatible with what everyone else is doing,” Fauci said.
Burgum signed additional executive orders Wednesday. One rescinded a requirement that the Public Service Commission conduct public hearings in the physical location of proposed projects and one that the Land Board must hold property auctions in the tract’s County Seat. Both entities may now conduct these required activities through virtual means that are accessible to the public.
The second order eliminated a rule that was preventing universities from donating personal protective equipment that they don’t need now that they are not serving food or hosting games to those who do need them, such as health care workers.
Burgum also amended the state’s travel quarantine. Essential workers from endemic areas may travel to North Dakota for essential work or to deliver essential supplies and services.
This could include visiting a post office box that is across the border, Burgum said. And people coming from out of state to fish are also allowed — as long as they remain 6 feet from others while fishing.
However, those who are coming from states the CDC lists as endemic who plan on staying in the state are still required to quarantine for 14 days.