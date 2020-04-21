North Dakota’s smart restart is making giant strides on three more elements that are key to reopening, Gov. Doug Burgum reported on Tuesday during daily coronavirus briefings.
First, protocols for businesses that were closed to re-open. On that front, Michele Kommer, with the North Dakota Department of Commerce, hosted four working groups with industry leaders to develop practical and effective measures to reopen the state’s bars, restaurants and personal care businesses. Working groups will also be held with movie theater, rec centers and health clubs at a future date, Kommer said.
The protocols developed by the group will be shared with the North Dakota Department of Health for review and suggestions.
When the state is ready for its “North Dakota smart restart,” Kommer said, guidelines for doing so safely will also be ready.
Meanwhile, for long-term care, Burgum unveiled the Vulnerable Population Protection Plan, or VP3. Among the key elements of that plan, movement across or within facilities will be minimized to ensure staff aren’t carrying the virus across facilities.
Rapid identification and isolation of COVID-19 cases will be crucial to making the plan work, as will rapid response teams, to conduct testing and direct cleaning efforts.
Burgum has frequently stressed the importance of protecting those in congregate living centers like nursing homes. They house those who are generally most vulnerable to COVID-19, the elderly with underlying health conditions. Since they all live in close quarters, the potential for multiple fatalities is very real, and has already been seen in other states.
Burgum reported just 18 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, but he said that is more likely due to a lack of testing on Sunday than to an actual decline in cases. There were only 240 tests taken, Burgum said. If a more usual number of tests had been taken, that would have likely added another 50 to 74 positive cases to the total, which, when you subtract out recoveries, would have still put the state’s COVID-19 curve on the upward side.
“There’s no chance I believe we only had 18 positives in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “I just know we tested less.”
Burgum added the state has more testing materials now, and can test anyone with symptoms. Anyone with symptoms who is denied testing should contact the Department of Health, he suggested, who will help ensure that the person receives a test.
Burgum on Tuesday amended a previous executive order allowing local public health officers to take action in the event there is an individual unwilling or unable to comply with the state’s confinement order for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts.
The third element involved contact tracing. On Monday, the state announced it had hired two individuals to lead the expansion of testing capability and contact tracing.
On Tuesday, the state also announced the Android version for CARE19, its contact tracing app has been released.
The app, which has so far been downloaded by 20,000 iPhone users, works by assigning a random number to individuals, so that it is not connected to any private personal information.
The app will notify users if they have been in close contact with another user who is COVID-19 positive, or if they have been to a place where multiple confirmed positive individuals have been.
For more information about the app, visit https://www.health.nd.gov/Care19