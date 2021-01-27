Burgum order's COVID risk level lowered

As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to fall statewide, Gov. Doug Burgum announced he was again lowering the state's risk level.
The state is moving to the green or low-risk level effective 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29
As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, there were 1,016 active cases, down from a high of more than 10,000 in November and the lowest count since August.
Hospitalizations have also fallen, with 49 people hospitalized for complications from COVID-19. The peak was 334 people hospitalized, also in November.
The move to again lower the state’s risk level allows for more people in bars, restaurants and other food service businesses. The new guidelines are 80% of total capacity, but no more than 300. Banquet halls, ballrooms and event venues have a recomended guideline of 75% of capacity.
In both cases, the state guidelines say businesses should strongly encourage or require face coverings.
Burgum praised the efforts of residents to slow the spread of the disease.
“We’re grateful to all North Dakotans, including our medical, education and business communities, for their actions that have contributed to these positive results,” Burgum said. “We continue to use a data-driven approach to navigate this pandemic, and all data indicates North Dakota is heading in the right direction. To continue these positive trends, we encourage North Dakotans to keep using the tools that got us here: physical distance, wear a mask when you can’t distance, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, get tested and, if positive, seek out monoclonal antibody treatments, which can dramatically reduce hospitalization and mortality rates if administered at the right time to eligible patients.”
A news release announcing the change in risk level also highlighted the state’s position relative to others.
North Dakota’s test positivity rate last week was 2.6%, which ranked lowest among all states, according to a state report distributed by the White House.
North Dakota also ranked first among states in percentage of received vaccine doses administered as of Tuesday, at 87 percent, according to the CDC Data Tracker. As of Wednesday, the state had received 112,525 doses of vaccine and distributed 81,568 of those doses. Of those, 58,442 have gotten one does — that works out to 8% of the population — and 15,674, or 2.2% of the state’s population, have gotten two doses.
