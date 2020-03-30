North Dakota’s oil patch has an unknown number of workers on two-week on, two-week off schedules coming from all corners of the nation. Some of these are coming from regions listed by the CDC as areas where COVID-19 is endemic.
The governor has ordered people coming to North Dakota from endemic areas to self-isolate for 14 days. However, the order doesn’t apply to essential sectors, which includes both agriculture and energy.
Additionally, Oil patch workers who test positive for coronavirus but list Texas or other states for a mailing address won’t be counted in the state’s tally of positive cases. It’s not known if that is why Williams County so far shows no positives. To date, the state is not offering any numbers on how many such positives for those types of workers might exist.
Oil Patch and other workers coming into the state from endemic areas on two-week on, two-week off schedules are a concern, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said, but he continues to believe the focus on where positive cases are from misses the more important point.
“We should really think of coronavirus as being everywhere in the state right now,” Burgum told the Williston Herald during a press conference on Monday.
Burgum cited a recent example reported by news media of a church choir group in the state of Washington that pressed forward with a choir practice despite the fact COVID-19 was already being community spread in their area.
“Someone sent out an email that said, ‘I’ll be there, hope you will, too,’” Burgum said. “Sixty members of the 100-plus choir showed up. Now 35 of them have tested positive and a majority of them were over 65. Three of them have died. So it turned out to be a deadly choir practice.”
Burgum said examples like that underscore the seriousness of the guidelines he has issued for social distancing, which apply throughout the state, not just where positive cases have been confirmed. Testing is limited, and coronavirus is a brand new disease. Americans lack any herd immunity, and there are no vaccines or antiviral treatments to help slow the spread or ease symptoms for at-risk populations.
Under those circumstances, Burgum is asking people to exercise personal responsibility to protect the 20 percent of its population considered most vulnerable — those who are elderly or who have an underlying medical condition like diabetes or heart or lung conditions.
As far as oilfield workers coming from other states, Burgum said he is relying on oilfield employers to have rules in place that keep those who don’t feel well from showing up to work and sickening others.
That’s not just the oilfield, he added. That’s any sector that’s considered essential, whether it’s agriculture, health care, or any other.
“The energy industry is essential,” Burgum said. “We have to keep the energy business rolling. But the same rules apply.”
Social distancing is still encouraged for the oilfield and for agriculture, which refers to remaining at least 6 feet away from anyone else.
“Every employer in the nation should be enforcing those rules as well,” Burgum said. “Not the government. We all know we have the virus here, so we want to do the things we can to stop it spreading here.”
Burgum said he has also advised leaders in the agriculture sector that this guidance applies to those coming in on an H2A visa, as well as health care workers that may at some point be coming from other states to help in a crisis.
Each business will have to look at their specific set of circumstances and take steps to tailor their practices to the general guidelines Burgum’s office has issued.
“If an oil worker is coming in, or an agricultural worker on a spring H2A visa and their job doesn’t put them in contact with anyone else in 6 feet, that is different from someone coming to work in a health care environment,” Burgum added. “So it varies by industry and our orders in place. We ask people to follow them, and that employers take them seriously.”
Burgum has also said previously that his executive orders, which include ordering nonessential workers coming in from states where COVID-19 is endemic to self isolate for 14 days, could come with some teeth. It would be city, county, and state law enforcement personnel enforcing that on a local level. Violations of one of the Governor’s executive orders could come with a 30-day stint in jail and fines up to $10,000.
Editor's note: This story was amended to reflect that social distancing and limits on gatherings to 10 or less are not specifically part of the governor's executive orders yet. To date, they have been issued only as strong recommendations by a variety of state officials, including Gov. Burgum.