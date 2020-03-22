North Dakota’s testing results are likely under-reporting the number of positive cases out there, Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday, March 22, and he continued to stress the importance of continued social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.
North Dakota confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and reported one more hospitalization. That brings the total number of cases to 30 and the number of serious cases to four.
But, Burgum added, an additional 300 tests are still pending. Those went to a national laboratory that has been overwhelmed in recent days, and now has a turnaround time of seven days.
The 300 pending samples were from Cass County, and represent about a 20 percent slice of the state’s total testing pie. To date, the state has conducted tests on 1,355 people for COVID-19.
“Because of that large number of pendings, we should assume there are more cases out there than we are aware of,” Burgum said. “This is not the time to get complacent at all.”
Burgum mentioned a rural South Dakota community that had no cases Saturday, but woke up to six new COVID-19 cases overnight.
“This can happen at any time in any community,” he said. “There is no community, no geography that is immune, and that is why social distancing continues to be so important.”
Burgum has issued executive orders to prohibit onsite consumption at restaurants and bars and to close health centers, movie theaters and the like throughout the state. He has closed public facilities to all but essential personnel and asked schools to find ways to instruct students using distance learning.
He has also asked people to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, and urged people to keep at least 6 feet between one’s self and others, referred to as social distancing.
It is hoped these measures will keep coronavirus cases from spiking above the state's existing health care capacity, even as the state is working to increase that capacity as rapidly as it can.
Any individuals who have mild symptoms or do not feel well have been asked to self-isolate and stay home during this period. Burgum has also encouraged businesses to let employees work from home whenever possible, to curtail the chance of transmission among coworkers.
These recommendations continue to be just as important now as at the beginning of the crisis, Burgum said.
A lack of confirmed cases in a particular community or in surrounding states more likely reflects a lack of discovery due to a lack of testing, Burgum said. It is not likely that any community has no cases. It is more likely that those cases have simply not yet been identified.
“We have done two times more testing (than surrounding states),” Burgum added.
North Dakota had tested 15 of 10,000 people per capita, Burgum said Saturday. That puts it on par with New York, which has tested 17 of 10,000.
“If you could test the entire universe, you could identify who needs to be isolated and who doesn’t,” Burgum said.
But there are not enough testing kits to take that approach. North Dakota has been prioritizing testing to those with symptoms and contact history, and those in congregate settings.
Burgum said since the state cannot test everyone, it will instead step up its efforts with regards to contact tracing.
“We have a plan starting today to try to dramatically increase what we’re doing on contact tracing,” Burgum said. “We are exploring public health students from NDSU and UND and we are exploring nurses that may have additional capacity if we are slowing elective surgeries.”
Burgum also signed an executive order on Sunday codifying guidance he has already given to school districts, instructing them submit their plans for resuming public instruction with age-appropriate, distance-learning methods by April 1.
School Districts that make that deadline will receive their state aid on time, without any deduction for the 12 days of school instruction the state has waived.
School districts that do not make that deadline will not get their payment until their plan is complete and will have to consider extending their academic year into June.
“We have a responsibility to provide an education that prepares our students to succeed,” Burgum said. “This is a good test for us as adults to figure out how to deliver education in a challenging time.”
Burgum also clarified on Sunday an executive order signed Saturday for pharmacies. Pharmacists would only be running tests if regular health care capacity is exceeded.
Individuals seeking tests should still call their usual provider first, and follow their guidance.
Individuals are being asked to call first before appearing at any health care facility, including the emergency room. If an individual has an emergency, they are asked to call 911 first. This ensures health care workers can take appropriate steps to prevent transmission to anyone else.
Burgum also clarified statements he made related to reinstating retired health care workers, if they are willing.
“We will not ask elderly, at-risk individuals who may have served the profession for 50, 60 years to come back,” Burgum said.
Those who may have started as a nurse and gone on to a different profession, however, could be brought back to the health care sector with minimal relicensing requirements, Burgum suggested. That could help quickly deepen the state’s bench of health care workers.