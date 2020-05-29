North Dakota has entered low-risk territory, Gov. Doug Burgum says, and that will further relax its voluntary coronavirus guidelines for high-contact businesses.
In the green, or low-risk category, the state’s recommended occupancy limit for bars and restaurants moves from 50 to 75 percent, as well as for weddings and banquets. The new cap on the latter, however, raises to 500 people, rather than 250.
Movie theater capacity, meanwhile, goes from 20 to 65 percent, and fitness centers could consider hosting classes that have high rates of inhalation/exhalation. Those were not recommended in the yellow or moderate risk zone.
These revised recommendations all included the caveat that businesses feel they can meet universal protocols being advanced for all businesses by the CDC.
CDC guidelines issued earlier this month suggest keeping workplaces at least 6 feet apart or erecting plastic shields if that is impossible. They also include frequent hand-washing, wearing masks, no seating in common areas, regular temperature checks, increased cleaning and disinfection, and improved ventilation, among others. It was also recommended that businesses continue to allow telework when possible for individuals in high-risk categories.
North Dakota has also developed industry-specific guidelines for personal care, bars and restaurants, and other high-contact businesses, Burgum said. These may be accessed at the state’s website, ndresponse.gov.
Burgum said he did look at setting new threat levels by individual county, since some counties do not meet all 11 gating criteria for moving to green. However, he did not want to encourage travel from high threat counties to lower ones.
Cass County, in particular, has a majority of the state’s coronavirus cases, and Burgum said it does not meet seven or more of the state’s gating criteria for the low-risk green category.
Despite that, he decided to set the threat level there because the number of cases are just a small percentage of the overall population, and, through robust testing and contact tracing, he believes the whereabouts of coronavirus cases are known and isolated.
Guidelines for visits at long-term care facilities, meanwhile, are continuing to take shape.
Executive Director of the Department of Human Services Chris Jones said the state will use a phased approach, gradually lifting restrictions on long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities that want to open for visits will need to have at least two rounds of successive coronavirus tests in which no residents test positive.
Staff, Jones said, may have tested positive, however, because any staff member who tests positive for coronavirus will not be at the facility until fully recovered.
Facilities must be capable of weekly testing of staff and residents, have access to adequate personal protective equipment, and to cleaning and disinfection agents.
Restrictions on communal dining will likely lift first, Jones said, and the first visits will likely be scheduled, outside visits that adhere to what he called “universal source control measures.”
These originate from the CDC and include social distance, good hand hygiene, and masks.
The approach won’t be a one-size-fits all, however. Individual facilities will develop their own, individual plans with the state, which will take into account the unique capabilities available to each facility.
Jones said families are to be notified by each facility when the criteria have been met for outside visits, as well as dates when the changes will occur, so that families may plan appropriately.
In response to media questions about the number of deaths at nursing homes, Jones said 47 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have come from nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
He prefaced that response by saying that type of data isn’t typically requested for any other setting, and added that it is out of 10,000 residents in all.
“So while any death is sad,” he said, “we also know that deaths often do occur in nursing homes.”
He also said the state has been following the number of deaths in nursing homes in previous years.
“We are no different than the previous year,” he said.
Meanwhile, North Dakota is also moving ahead with plans to offer serology testing. It’s ordered 178,000 of the tests, and already has 101,000 of them in house. These tests will first be validated before they are offered to the public.
Results of serology tests will be kept separate from the results of diagnostic tests, Burgum said.
Some states had been mixing results from the two different tests together, the equivalent of mixing apples and oranges when it comes to understanding the COVID-19 picture. The diagnostic test tells you if a person has the disease right then, while a serology test tells you whether the person has antibodies to the virus. That would indicate the person had the disease at some point in the past, but not when.
North Dakota reported 40 new cases of COVD-19 on Friday out of 2,894 total tests completed. That is a new testing record, beating out the previous record of 2,861 tests on May 15.
That works out to a positive rate of 1.4 percent, which is the lowest that figure has been since May 17.
Two more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 59. The two who died were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, both from Cass County with underlying health conditions. Thirty-six people remain hospitalized.
The number of active cases is now 579, down from 648 active cases two weeks ago.
North Dakota continues to have the third highest testing rate per capita in the nation, with 9 percent of its population tested in all. Out of 89,599 tests administered, 69,453 are unique North Dakotans.