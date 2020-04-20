North Dakota will hire two people to lead its efforts to ramp up testing capacity and contact tracing, two elements that Gov. Doug Burgum has listed as among key criteria for safely reopening the portions of North Dakota’s economy that have been shuttered to curb the spread of coronavirus.
These individuals are Brigadier General Robert Schulte and Vern Dosch.
Schulte, a Mandan native, has been chief of staff for the Air Joint Force Headquarters for North Dakota National Guard. He has a doctorate in health professions and served as medical group commander for North Dakota Air National Guard from 2012 to 2019. He will lead the expansion of the state’s testing capabilities and capacity.
Dosch, meanwhile, has just retired from the private sector after 45 years of experience as a leader in the rural electric and telecome industries. His experience includes leading an IT company that supported billing and engineering software for more than 850 entities in 50 states and Canada.
Burgum noted Dosch’s IT background, which will be a key element of the state’s contact tracing efforts.
Burgum indicated the state will use federal funds from the CARES act to fund the expansion of testing and contact tracing in the state.
North Dakota reported 42 more cases of coronavirus disease, out of 1,117 tests, which marks an all-time high for number of tests in one day.
That dropped the rate of positives to 3.8 percent, however, the state also reported the most deaths in one day. Three individuals died, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s, all three from Cass County with underlying health issues.
There are now 17 hospitalizations, which is up five from Saturday, but is still relatively low compared to available hospital beds, Burgum said.
North Dakota has so far conducted 14,744 tests with 627 positive cases. It’s average rate of positives is 4.3 percent, which puts it at fifth lowest in the nation, behind Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, and West Virginia. In terms of testing per capita, the state remains in the top 10.
The addition of 42 cases, with no recoveries, pushes the state’s coronavirus curve up another notch. There are 425 active coronavirus cases, of which 46 percent are in Cass County and Grand Forks.
Part of that, Burgum said, is due to targeted testing the state is doing to curtail outbreaks, such as the one at the LM Wind factory. A rapid response team was able to identify 128 positives associated with the LM Wind factory. There is still some contact tracing left to do.
An LM Wind employee who is roomates with an employee at the state elevator may have brought coronavirus there, Burgum added.
The state mill employee worked the night shift as part of a group of 10 people. These are being quarantined at home for 14 days. The state mill is meanwhile working with the Department of Health to disinfect the workplace prior to reopening.