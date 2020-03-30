North Dakota already has 22 of the machines needed for a new and rapid test for COVID-19 at the various medical facilities in its state. The test was announced recently by medical device company Abbot, which received an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help speed up and expand testing.
Gov. Doug Burgum said one of the machines has already have been shipped to the state’s laboratory.
“We are working through the referencing,” Burgum said. “We have to do a software upgrade with a jump drive to all 22 machines.”
The tests can sort out positives within five minutes and negatives within 13. That will dramatically speed testing, and is potentially a game changer in terms of maintaining health care capacity as well as, down the road, quickly getting people back to work with a clean bill of health.
That’s not all. North Dakota is also partnering with a precision manufacturer in the state that is repurposing its lines to manufacture ventilators. It will be making 2,000 ventilators, some of which will be available to North Dakota. That will raise the number of ventilators available in the state.
These are just two of the many steps Burgum said are under way in North Dakota to raise the state’s health care capacity, even as officials reported Monday afternoon the state’s third death from COVID-19.
The third individual to die in North Dakota from the novel coronavirus was a man in his 70s from Morton County who had underlying health conditions. The state also added 11 new positives to its tally, bringing the new total of COVID-19 cases to 109. Eleven have been hospitalized.
Burgum said he has taken note of some individuals in Bismarck and other areas holding gatherings or parties along the river “like nothing is going on.”
“We would ask for those individuals, out of respect for the people who have economic hardships, and the over 20 percent that fall into the category of being vulnerable, we would want people to really get educated and understand how serious this is,” Burgum said.
COVID-19 is now confirmed in all but two of the state’s counties, and Burgum said at this point his assumption is that it’s really in every county already, given the limitation on the number of tests the state is able to do, as well as lag time in confirming tests. He has said there are probably at least 10 more cases that haven’t been confirmed to every one case that has. That could mean the number of positives is more like 1,000 statewide.
Burgum continues to resist stay-home orders or, as he described it, a complete lockdown. The governor said even if that were possible to achieve, it is impractical given the number of essential supplies and workers that need to come into the state to keep essential sectors like agriculture and energy going.
“Just look at the grocery store,” Burgum said. “Just about everything you see is manufactured in another state. We have to keep the supply chains going, whether its food or medical equipment. And without testing, (a lockdown) wouldn’t do any good. You can be asymptomatic. You can still be transmitting the disease. So the key thing is not more government mandates. It’s individual responsibility.”
This includes keeping 6 feet between one’s self and others, Burgum said, and washing one’s hands often, particularly after touching objects that are handled by many people such as door knobs or credit card machines.
“What will stop the spread is people following the orders already given,” Burgum said. “People have the opportunity to slow the spread.”
Slowing the spread is helping the state buy time to expand its health care capacity, Burgum said.
So far, federal estimates of the state’s capacity, so-called IHME modeling, project that the state has enough beds by a margin of six to 10 for the peak, which officials expect sometime in May. The model also suggests there will be 171 deaths.
“That’s not acceptable,” Burgum said, referring to the number of deaths. “We do not want to be on that path. We want to be below that.”
Burgum said while he thinks the IHME model is directionally correct in terms of how it works, he does believe the state-level modeling his task force has put together is more specific and more accurate. The IHME model suggests fewer vents than the state has identified, for example.
“We are going to continue to drive our health care capacity up as we continue to drive deaths down. We are going to continue to refine our own models and make sure we have North Dakota specific inputs into that modeling.”