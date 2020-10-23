After a week of rising COVID-19 infections, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Doug Burgum has issued what he calls a Thanksgiving challenge.
"I would challenge every county and every community to have better numbers at Thanksgiving than they do now," Burgum said Friday, Oct. 23, at his weekly COVID-19 news briefing.
Burgum expressed some frustration early in the briefing. He noted that the White House had issued a memo saying North Dakota needed to increase mitigation to slow the spread of COVID-19. The suggestions include maintaining physical space, wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings.
"Does that sound like what we've been talking about for the last seven months?" Burgum said.
He pointed to the state's Smart Restart guidelines, which call for social distancing, wearing a mask when that isn't possible and avoiding crowds.
"It's not a question of do we need a new approach," Burgum said. "What we actually need is increased participation, increased compliance."
Burgum's challenge was that every community and every person in the state think about how to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Find what you love and find a reason to be part of the solution," Burgum said.
One thing health officials have urged from the beginning is for people to stay home if they don't feel well.
"This is not the time to be ND tough and go to work when you're not feeling well," Burgum said.
During the week, the state reached a new high for active cases at 6,363. The 7-day rolling average of positive case rates also hit a new high at 11.3%.
"It's territory we had hoped to avoid," Burgum said.
There were also 52 deaths during the week, bringing the total from the pandemic to 440.
Nearly all of those who died had some kind of underlying health condition, bur Burgum said people might have misunderstood what that meant. The range of underlying health conditions includes asthma, heart disease, kidney problems, cancer and diabetes, among other things. In all, nearly two-thirds of the state has some kind of underlying health condition.
The state is changing how those will be reported, Burgum said. Whether there was an underlying condition will still be included on the North Dakota Department of Health website, but not in the daily announcements.
"We don't want to give anyone a false sense of security," Burgum said.