North Dakota has identified two more cases of COVID-19 that were community transmission, doubling the number of community-transmitted coronavirus from Wednesday.
That prompted Gov. Doug Burgum to issue executive orders Thursday afternoon closing bars, restaurants, and cafes to on-site sales and consumption.
The order still allows such establishments to provide curbside pickup and delivery, or other market strategies that fit within CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“We ask that business owners continue to find ways to keep going and serve customers, but to do it without on-site consumption,” Burgum said in a press conference on the afternoon of Thursday, March 19. “We know this will require a lot of change by people, but this is one of the ways we can stop the spread, and preserve what will soon be viewed as scarce, limited (health care) capacity to deal with what is a growing challenge.”
The order applies to theaters, health clubs, and other establishments where the public might congregate.
“In some cases, they may be able to find alternative business models,” Burgum said. “But we know it will cause economic hardship, as it has in other states where that kind of order has gone out.”
Burgum also issued an executive order limiting access to public facilities to essential personnel through April 6.
That will cut visitors and tours of public facilities, but doesn’t mean essential work won’t go on, Burgum said.
More than 3,100 state workers are being transitioned to remote work by close of business Thursday, according to a media release.
“We are restricting access to buildings, but we are keeping government work going,” Burgum said. “We will remain open for business.
Burgum added that agency heads can decide which work should be done remotely and which can continue on site, based on guidelines that North Dakota and the CDC have issued. An example of work that might continue on site would be a small number of researchers doing lab work.
A screening process is being developed to allow public access to several state facilities by appointment only. Until process is in effect, there will be no public access.
To address potential health care shortages, Burgum issued an executive order that will recognize licenses from other states, so that health care professionals licensed in Minnesota or South Dakota could also practice in North Dakota.
“We don’t know where the surge capacity will be needed,” Burgum said. “So we need to make sure we can (move personnel as needed.)”
The orders were prompted by new cases of community-transmitted COVID-19, Burgum said. The state has now identified 12 more cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh County, bringing the new total to 19 cases. This more than doubles the number of cases the state knows about.
Additionally, Burgum said the 60-year-old Ward County man who was the state’s first case has now been hospitalized.
“This all demonstrates how critically important the messaging we have delivered for many weeks to practice this new form of behavior is,” Burgum said.
These include social distancing — remaining 6 feet away from others — and washing hands for at least 20 seconds. Public health officials are trying to flatten the number of cases that occur at one time, so that health care services won’t become overwhelmed.
Those who are sick or who have been exposed to those who are sick are urged to remain home and self isolate while their symptoms are mild. If symptoms become more severe, they should call their health care provider first to make arrangements to be seen, rather than just showing up at a clinic or hospital. This ensures the facility is appropriately prepared to receive the individual.
In an earlier press conference, Burgum said at least 20 percent of the state’s population is among what health professionals consider most vulnerable to an adverse or even fatal outcome from COVID-19.
Burgum’s figures included more than 100,000 people age 60 or older, and also 54,000 with diabetes. That is just one of the health categories at greater risk of adverse outcomes from exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
“If people are living in a state of disbelief or denial, just look at the numbers coming from Italy,” Burgum said. “They surpassed China in deaths. There were 3,400 deaths in Italy.”
Of those who died, 87 percent were older than age 70, Burgum added.
Those with underlying health conditions like diabetes, lung disease or heart disease have been urged to stay away from others to avoid catching COVID-19.
“There’s not a better time than right now to reach out and make the decision to quit smoking,” Burgum added. “It is directly correlated with respiratory disease. And vaping. That again, introduces products into your lungs that they weren’t meant to absorb.”