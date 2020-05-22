Gov. Doug Burgum is withdrawing requirements on high-contact businesses, and making them guidance instead.
The change, Burgum said, will ensure consistency, and avoid confusion when the state moves to county-level monitoring. It will also allow businesses more flexibility to consult with their team members, their customers, and their industry groups to adjust their COVID-19 practices as new information becomes available for best practices to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.
“Ultimately businesses that are going to survive and thrive are those that are going to restore consumer confidence through their actions and their attention to customer needs,” Burgum said. “Especially when it comes to making customers feel comfortable as we all navigate our way through this ongoing health crisis.”
Every North Dakotan, meanwhile, still has a great personal responsibility to continue to be “North Dakota smart,” the governor said. That means continuing to follow CDC recommendations to keep the spread of coronavirus low, so that it doesn’t spike and suddenly overwhelm health care services.
Burgum added that just because the requirements have become “strong recommendations” doesn’t necessarily mean businesses are free to “let it rip.”
“Both the local health officer and the state health officer between those two they have got clear, legal authority about requesting quarantines. The state health officer still has clear legal authority to close businesses that represent health risks to the public,” Burgum said. “So again if someone decides they want to let it rip and there is a large breakout that’s traced back to that facility, whether it is a business or a place where customers go, there still is the ability, and we will, to protect public safety, take action as needed to make sure we are ensuring public health.”
Burgum also talked about the “mask divide” in the nation, with some groups portraying those wearing or not wearing masks as standing for one or another ideaology.
“This is I would say is a senseless dividing line, and I would ask people to try to dial up your empathy and your understanding,” the governor said.
Becoming visibly choked up as he was speaking, Burgum said those wearing a mask more likely have a loved one in their family they are trying to protect.
“They might be doing it because they have got a 5-year-old child who has been going through cancer treatment,” he said, choking back tears. “They might have vulnerable adults in their life who currently have COVID and they are fighting. So again I would just love to see our state, as part of being North Dakota smart, also be North Dakota kind, North Dakota empathetic, and North Dakota understanding through this thing. Because if somebody wants to wear a mask, there should be no mask shaming.”
Cloth masks in general were not necessarily recommended by the CDC to protect the wearer from COVID-19 exposure, however. The intended purpose is to block spit from the wearer’s mouth while they are talking, coughing or sneezing. That way, if they are asymptomatic, they will not unknowingly infect others with the disease.
The CDC is recommending that masks be worn whenever social distancing is difficult, such as while grocery shopping, in a tight space like an elevator, and so forth.
The primary means of transmission of COVID-19 is from person to person. In countries where mask wearing is adopted widely, transmission rates can be cut by as much as 50 percent, according to health experts.
Burgum said later in the press briefing that North Dakota has seen anywhere from 30 to 40 percent of its COVID-19 tests turn out to be asymptomatic. These individuals are contagious, and can spread the disease without realizing it. Catching them earlier and quarantining them helps slow the spread of the virus.
“If you are young and if you’re healthy and have got no underlying health conditions, you may feel, as a lot of young people do, that you are invulnerable to this,” Burgum added, on the topic of mask wearing. “But there are many people, 20 percent of the population of our state of North Dakota, have a real reason to fear that catching this could lead to serious illness, long-term health effects, or even death. And so again, I ask people to respect that.”
The governor likened mask-wearing to helmets.
“When we were kids, nobody wore bike helmets,” he said. “But we’ve transitioned to a world where if you see somebody wearing a bike helmet, you don’t think they are goofy or nerdy. You just think the parents and the kids are being smart because we know we can stop senseless brain injury from simple accidents.”
Burgum also issued guidelines for reopening state facilities. Wellness screenings will be required to enter the building, and masks are strongly recommended anywhere that social distancing is difficult.
The state’s facilities will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and extra hand sanitation stations will be available.
Those who have underlying health issues are strongly encouraged to conduct business by mail, online, or by phone. Many state workers will also be continuing to telework.
Burgum pushed back on those raising questions about the state’s CARE19 app, which is intended to help people keep track of the places they’ve been.
He pointed out that almost any social media app in widespread use today collects far more information about users than the CARE19 app is capable of doing.
For one thing, the governor pointed out, the app is not actually storing any of the data in any of its databases.
While the app communicates with the FourSpace platform to log where a user has been and then stores that location on the user’s phone, neither that platform nor the CARE19 app keep that information.
The location information is only stored on the user’s phone, and the user can delete it at any time, Burgum said.
Each user is given a random number for the tracking app, and that is the only thing that’s stored by the app. It’s not linked to user phone numbers, addresses, or anything and the random number, by itself, is not usable by anyone.
“It’s unusual that the app that has no commercial benefit, no data to sell, and has no commercial profit model about selling advertising or sharing information with advertisers and has no data to share, is the one that’s being scrutinized,” Burgum said. “And others that actually have this as their commercial business model that have helped build trillion dollar companies are not being scrutinized.”
Those who download the CARE19 app you are saving live and helping to get the state’s economy going, Burgum said, adding, “Thanks for being an intelligent consumer of technology.”
North Dakota reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It now has 860 active cases of the disease, and 39 are hospitalized. Fifty-two people have died.
The state is flying its flag at half staff until sunset on May 24 in recognition of all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. It will also fly them at half staff through noon Monday for Memorial Day.